The report titled Global Mantel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mantel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mantel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mantel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mantel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mantel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mantel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mantel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mantel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mantel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mantel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mantel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Twin-Star International, Funda Mantels, MantelCraft, Mount Vernon Mantel, Pearl Mantels, Premier Mantels, Embers, Your Mantel Company, Dimplex, Log Style Mantels, Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels, GB Mantels, Chesneys, California Mantel & Fireplace, Fireplace Fronts, Napoleon Fireplaces, Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth), Heatilator, Heat & Glo

Market Segmentation by Product: Indoor Fireplace Mantels

Outdoor Fireplace Mantels



Market Segmentation by Application: House

Shopping Mall



The Mantel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mantel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mantel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mantel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mantel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mantel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mantel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mantel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mantel Market Overview

1.1 Mantel Product Scope

1.2 Mantel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mantel Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Indoor Fireplace Mantels

1.2.3 Outdoor Fireplace Mantels

1.3 Mantel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mantel Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 House

1.3.3 Shopping Mall

1.4 Mantel Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Mantel Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Mantel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Mantel Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Mantel Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Mantel Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mantel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Mantel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Mantel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Mantel Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Mantel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Mantel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Mantel Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Mantel Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Mantel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mantel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mantel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Mantel Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Mantel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Mantel Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Mantel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Mantel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Mantel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Mantel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Mantel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Mantel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Mantel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Mantel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Mantel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Mantel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Mantel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Mantel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Mantel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Mantel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Mantel Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Mantel Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Mantel Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Mantel Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Mantel Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Mantel Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Mantel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Mantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Mantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mantel Business

12.1 Twin-Star International

12.1.1 Twin-Star International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Twin-Star International Business Overview

12.1.3 Twin-Star International Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Twin-Star International Mantel Products Offered

12.1.5 Twin-Star International Recent Development

12.2 Funda Mantels

12.2.1 Funda Mantels Corporation Information

12.2.2 Funda Mantels Business Overview

12.2.3 Funda Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Funda Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.2.5 Funda Mantels Recent Development

12.3 MantelCraft

12.3.1 MantelCraft Corporation Information

12.3.2 MantelCraft Business Overview

12.3.3 MantelCraft Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 MantelCraft Mantel Products Offered

12.3.5 MantelCraft Recent Development

12.4 Mount Vernon Mantel

12.4.1 Mount Vernon Mantel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mount Vernon Mantel Business Overview

12.4.3 Mount Vernon Mantel Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mount Vernon Mantel Mantel Products Offered

12.4.5 Mount Vernon Mantel Recent Development

12.5 Pearl Mantels

12.5.1 Pearl Mantels Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pearl Mantels Business Overview

12.5.3 Pearl Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Pearl Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.5.5 Pearl Mantels Recent Development

12.6 Premier Mantels

12.6.1 Premier Mantels Corporation Information

12.6.2 Premier Mantels Business Overview

12.6.3 Premier Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Premier Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.6.5 Premier Mantels Recent Development

12.7 Embers

12.7.1 Embers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Embers Business Overview

12.7.3 Embers Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Embers Mantel Products Offered

12.7.5 Embers Recent Development

12.8 Your Mantel Company

12.8.1 Your Mantel Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Your Mantel Company Business Overview

12.8.3 Your Mantel Company Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Your Mantel Company Mantel Products Offered

12.8.5 Your Mantel Company Recent Development

12.9 Dimplex

12.9.1 Dimplex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dimplex Business Overview

12.9.3 Dimplex Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dimplex Mantel Products Offered

12.9.5 Dimplex Recent Development

12.10 Log Style Mantels

12.10.1 Log Style Mantels Corporation Information

12.10.2 Log Style Mantels Business Overview

12.10.3 Log Style Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Log Style Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.10.5 Log Style Mantels Recent Development

12.11 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels

12.11.1 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels Business Overview

12.11.3 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.11.5 Hazelmere Fireplace & Mantels Recent Development

12.12 GB Mantels

12.12.1 GB Mantels Corporation Information

12.12.2 GB Mantels Business Overview

12.12.3 GB Mantels Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 GB Mantels Mantel Products Offered

12.12.5 GB Mantels Recent Development

12.13 Chesneys

12.13.1 Chesneys Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chesneys Business Overview

12.13.3 Chesneys Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Chesneys Mantel Products Offered

12.13.5 Chesneys Recent Development

12.14 California Mantel & Fireplace

12.14.1 California Mantel & Fireplace Corporation Information

12.14.2 California Mantel & Fireplace Business Overview

12.14.3 California Mantel & Fireplace Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 California Mantel & Fireplace Mantel Products Offered

12.14.5 California Mantel & Fireplace Recent Development

12.15 Fireplace Fronts

12.15.1 Fireplace Fronts Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fireplace Fronts Business Overview

12.15.3 Fireplace Fronts Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Fireplace Fronts Mantel Products Offered

12.15.5 Fireplace Fronts Recent Development

12.16 Napoleon Fireplaces

12.16.1 Napoleon Fireplaces Corporation Information

12.16.2 Napoleon Fireplaces Business Overview

12.16.3 Napoleon Fireplaces Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Napoleon Fireplaces Mantel Products Offered

12.16.5 Napoleon Fireplaces Recent Development

12.17 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth)

12.17.1 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth) Business Overview

12.17.3 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth) Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth) Mantel Products Offered

12.17.5 Empire Comfort Systems (American Hearth) Recent Development

12.18 Heatilator

12.18.1 Heatilator Corporation Information

12.18.2 Heatilator Business Overview

12.18.3 Heatilator Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Heatilator Mantel Products Offered

12.18.5 Heatilator Recent Development

12.19 Heat & Glo

12.19.1 Heat & Glo Corporation Information

12.19.2 Heat & Glo Business Overview

12.19.3 Heat & Glo Mantel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Heat & Glo Mantel Products Offered

12.19.5 Heat & Glo Recent Development

13 Mantel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Mantel Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mantel

13.4 Mantel Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Mantel Distributors List

14.3 Mantel Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Mantel Market Trends

15.2 Mantel Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Mantel Market Challenges

15.4 Mantel Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

