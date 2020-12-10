The global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market, such as ZF, Velodyne LiDAR, Magna International, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market by Product: , Cameras, Radars, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDARs, ECUs

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market?

Table Of Contents:

1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Overview

1.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Product Scope

1.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Radars

1.2.4 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.2.5 LiDARs

1.2.6 ECUs

1.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components as of 2019)

3.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Type

4.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Application

5.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Business

12.1 ZF

12.1.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ZF ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF Recent Development

12.2 Velodyne LiDAR

12.2.1 Velodyne LiDAR Corporation Information

12.2.2 Velodyne LiDAR Business Overview

12.2.3 Velodyne LiDAR ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Velodyne LiDAR ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.2.5 Velodyne LiDAR Recent Development

12.3 Magna International

12.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magna International Business Overview

12.3.3 Magna International ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Magna International ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.4 NVIDIA Corporation

12.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 NVIDIA Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 NVIDIA Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NVIDIA Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.4.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch

12.5.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.5.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

12.5.3 Robert Bosch ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Robert Bosch ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

12.6 Continental AG

12.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Continental AG Business Overview

12.6.3 Continental AG ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Continental AG ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.7 Delphi Automotive

12.7.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

12.7.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

12.7.3 Delphi Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Delphi Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

12.8 Denso Corporation

12.8.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Denso Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Denso Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Denso Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Infineon Technologies

12.9.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

12.9.3 Infineon Technologies ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Infineon Technologies ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development 13 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components

13.4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Distributors List

14.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Trends

15.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Challenges

15.4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

