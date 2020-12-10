“
The report titled Global External Turning Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global External Turning Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global External Turning Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global External Turning Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global External Turning Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The External Turning Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Turning Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Turning Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Turning Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Turning Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Turning Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Turning Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik, Mitsubishi Materials, WhizCut, Ingersoll Cutting Tool, KOMET, KYOCERA, Kennametal, Winstar Cutting, Widia, IZAR CUTTING TOOLS, Arno, Sumitomo Electric, Swiss Tool Systems, ISCAR, Seco Tools, Shan Gin Cutting Tools, Palbit, Ceratizit
Market Segmentation by Product: Parting Off
Grooving
Threading
End Milling
Drilling
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Construction
The External Turning Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Turning Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Turning Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the External Turning Tools market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Turning Tools industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global External Turning Tools market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global External Turning Tools market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Turning Tools market?
Table of Contents:
1 External Turning Tools Market Overview
1.1 External Turning Tools Product Scope
1.2 External Turning Tools Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Parting Off
1.2.3 Grooving
1.2.4 Threading
1.2.5 End Milling
1.2.6 Drilling
1.3 External Turning Tools Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.4 External Turning Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global External Turning Tools Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 External Turning Tools Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global External Turning Tools Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global External Turning Tools Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global External Turning Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India External Turning Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global External Turning Tools Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top External Turning Tools Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top External Turning Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global External Turning Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Turning Tools as of 2019)
3.4 Global External Turning Tools Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers External Turning Tools Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key External Turning Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global External Turning Tools Market Size by Type
4.1 Global External Turning Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global External Turning Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global External Turning Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global External Turning Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global External Turning Tools Market Size by Application
5.1 Global External Turning Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global External Turning Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global External Turning Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global External Turning Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global External Turning Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global External Turning Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India External Turning Tools Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India External Turning Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Turning Tools Business
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sandvik Business Overview
12.1.3 Sandvik External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Sandvik External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development
12.2 Mitsubishi Materials
12.2.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mitsubishi Materials Business Overview
12.2.3 Mitsubishi Materials External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Mitsubishi Materials External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.2.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development
12.3 WhizCut
12.3.1 WhizCut Corporation Information
12.3.2 WhizCut Business Overview
12.3.3 WhizCut External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 WhizCut External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.3.5 WhizCut Recent Development
12.4 Ingersoll Cutting Tool
12.4.1 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Business Overview
12.4.3 Ingersoll Cutting Tool External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Ingersoll Cutting Tool External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.4.5 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Recent Development
12.5 KOMET
12.5.1 KOMET Corporation Information
12.5.2 KOMET Business Overview
12.5.3 KOMET External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 KOMET External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.5.5 KOMET Recent Development
12.6 KYOCERA
12.6.1 KYOCERA Corporation Information
12.6.2 KYOCERA Business Overview
12.6.3 KYOCERA External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 KYOCERA External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.6.5 KYOCERA Recent Development
12.7 Kennametal
12.7.1 Kennametal Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kennametal Business Overview
12.7.3 Kennametal External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Kennametal External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.7.5 Kennametal Recent Development
12.8 Winstar Cutting
12.8.1 Winstar Cutting Corporation Information
12.8.2 Winstar Cutting Business Overview
12.8.3 Winstar Cutting External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Winstar Cutting External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.8.5 Winstar Cutting Recent Development
12.9 Widia
12.9.1 Widia Corporation Information
12.9.2 Widia Business Overview
12.9.3 Widia External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Widia External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.9.5 Widia Recent Development
12.10 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS
12.10.1 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS Corporation Information
12.10.2 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS Business Overview
12.10.3 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.10.5 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS Recent Development
12.11 Arno
12.11.1 Arno Corporation Information
12.11.2 Arno Business Overview
12.11.3 Arno External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Arno External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.11.5 Arno Recent Development
12.12 Sumitomo Electric
12.12.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview
12.12.3 Sumitomo Electric External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Sumitomo Electric External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.12.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development
12.13 Swiss Tool Systems
12.13.1 Swiss Tool Systems Corporation Information
12.13.2 Swiss Tool Systems Business Overview
12.13.3 Swiss Tool Systems External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Swiss Tool Systems External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.13.5 Swiss Tool Systems Recent Development
12.14 ISCAR
12.14.1 ISCAR Corporation Information
12.14.2 ISCAR Business Overview
12.14.3 ISCAR External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 ISCAR External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.14.5 ISCAR Recent Development
12.15 Seco Tools
12.15.1 Seco Tools Corporation Information
12.15.2 Seco Tools Business Overview
12.15.3 Seco Tools External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Seco Tools External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.15.5 Seco Tools Recent Development
12.16 Shan Gin Cutting Tools
12.16.1 Shan Gin Cutting Tools Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shan Gin Cutting Tools Business Overview
12.16.3 Shan Gin Cutting Tools External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Shan Gin Cutting Tools External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.16.5 Shan Gin Cutting Tools Recent Development
12.17 Palbit
12.17.1 Palbit Corporation Information
12.17.2 Palbit Business Overview
12.17.3 Palbit External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Palbit External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.17.5 Palbit Recent Development
12.18 Ceratizit
12.18.1 Ceratizit Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ceratizit Business Overview
12.18.3 Ceratizit External Turning Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Ceratizit External Turning Tools Products Offered
12.18.5 Ceratizit Recent Development
13 External Turning Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 External Turning Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of External Turning Tools
13.4 External Turning Tools Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 External Turning Tools Distributors List
14.3 External Turning Tools Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 External Turning Tools Market Trends
15.2 External Turning Tools Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 External Turning Tools Market Challenges
15.4 External Turning Tools Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
