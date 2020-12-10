“

The report titled Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Drilling Stabilizers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Drilling Stabilizers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik, Gill Rock Drill, DATC Group, National Oilwell Varco, Stabil Drill, America West Drilling Supply, Atlas Copco, Halliburton, Matrix, Drilling Tools, Komatsu Mining, ACE O.C.T.G, ACEWEL, Dando Drilling, LOG Oiltools, Tricon, Schlumberger

Market Segmentation by Product: Welded Stabilizer

Rotating Roller Stabilizer



Market Segmentation by Application: Vertical Wells

Directional Wells

Horizontal Wells

Deep Water Wells

Borehole Enlargement



The Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Drilling Stabilizers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Product Scope

1.2 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Welded Stabilizer

1.2.3 Rotating Roller Stabilizer

1.3 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Vertical Wells

1.3.3 Directional Wells

1.3.4 Horizontal Wells

1.3.5 Deep Water Wells

1.3.6 Borehole Enlargement

1.4 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rotary Drilling Stabilizers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Business

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sandvik Business Overview

12.1.3 Sandvik Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sandvik Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development

12.2 Gill Rock Drill

12.2.1 Gill Rock Drill Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gill Rock Drill Business Overview

12.2.3 Gill Rock Drill Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Gill Rock Drill Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.2.5 Gill Rock Drill Recent Development

12.3 DATC Group

12.3.1 DATC Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 DATC Group Business Overview

12.3.3 DATC Group Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DATC Group Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.3.5 DATC Group Recent Development

12.4 National Oilwell Varco

12.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

12.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.5 Stabil Drill

12.5.1 Stabil Drill Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stabil Drill Business Overview

12.5.3 Stabil Drill Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Stabil Drill Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.5.5 Stabil Drill Recent Development

12.6 America West Drilling Supply

12.6.1 America West Drilling Supply Corporation Information

12.6.2 America West Drilling Supply Business Overview

12.6.3 America West Drilling Supply Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 America West Drilling Supply Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.6.5 America West Drilling Supply Recent Development

12.7 Atlas Copco

12.7.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

12.7.3 Atlas Copco Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Atlas Copco Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

12.8 Halliburton

12.8.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.8.2 Halliburton Business Overview

12.8.3 Halliburton Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Halliburton Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.8.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.9 Matrix

12.9.1 Matrix Corporation Information

12.9.2 Matrix Business Overview

12.9.3 Matrix Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Matrix Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.9.5 Matrix Recent Development

12.10 Drilling Tools

12.10.1 Drilling Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 Drilling Tools Business Overview

12.10.3 Drilling Tools Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Drilling Tools Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.10.5 Drilling Tools Recent Development

12.11 Komatsu Mining

12.11.1 Komatsu Mining Corporation Information

12.11.2 Komatsu Mining Business Overview

12.11.3 Komatsu Mining Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Komatsu Mining Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.11.5 Komatsu Mining Recent Development

12.12 ACE O.C.T.G

12.12.1 ACE O.C.T.G Corporation Information

12.12.2 ACE O.C.T.G Business Overview

12.12.3 ACE O.C.T.G Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ACE O.C.T.G Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.12.5 ACE O.C.T.G Recent Development

12.13 ACEWEL

12.13.1 ACEWEL Corporation Information

12.13.2 ACEWEL Business Overview

12.13.3 ACEWEL Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 ACEWEL Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.13.5 ACEWEL Recent Development

12.14 Dando Drilling

12.14.1 Dando Drilling Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dando Drilling Business Overview

12.14.3 Dando Drilling Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Dando Drilling Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.14.5 Dando Drilling Recent Development

12.15 LOG Oiltools

12.15.1 LOG Oiltools Corporation Information

12.15.2 LOG Oiltools Business Overview

12.15.3 LOG Oiltools Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 LOG Oiltools Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.15.5 LOG Oiltools Recent Development

12.16 Tricon

12.16.1 Tricon Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tricon Business Overview

12.16.3 Tricon Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Tricon Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.16.5 Tricon Recent Development

12.17 Schlumberger

12.17.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.17.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

12.17.3 Schlumberger Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Schlumberger Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Products Offered

12.17.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

13 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Drilling Stabilizers

13.4 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Distributors List

14.3 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Trends

15.2 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Challenges

15.4 Rotary Drilling Stabilizers Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”