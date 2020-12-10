“

The report titled Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Drilling Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Drilling Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Drilling Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik, BAUER, Atlas Copco, Liebherr, STDS-Jantz, Star Iron Works, America West Drilling Supply, N.U.B. Engineering, Matrix, United Drilling Tools, Drillwell, Boart Longyear, Caterpillar, Robit, DATC Group, Technidrill, Vulcan, North Star, Wakoh, Xiamen Bestlink Factory, Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool, Changshu Huanli Industries, Toa-Tone Boring

Market Segmentation by Product: Augers

Drilling Buckets

Core Barrels

Temporary Casing



Market Segmentation by Application: Mining

Construction

Quarrying



The Rotary Drilling Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Drilling Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Drilling Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Drilling Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Drilling Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Drilling Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Drilling Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Drilling Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Drilling Tools Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Drilling Tools Product Scope

1.2 Rotary Drilling Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Augers

1.2.3 Drilling Buckets

1.2.4 Core Barrels

1.2.5 Temporary Casing

1.3 Rotary Drilling Tools Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Quarrying

1.4 Rotary Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Rotary Drilling Tools Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Rotary Drilling Tools Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rotary Drilling Tools Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Rotary Drilling Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rotary Drilling Tools as of 2019)

3.4 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Rotary Drilling Tools Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Rotary Drilling Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Drilling Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Rotary Drilling Tools Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Rotary Drilling Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Drilling Tools Business

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sandvik Business Overview

12.1.3 Sandvik Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sandvik Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development

12.2 BAUER

12.2.1 BAUER Corporation Information

12.2.2 BAUER Business Overview

12.2.3 BAUER Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BAUER Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.2.5 BAUER Recent Development

12.3 Atlas Copco

12.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

12.3.3 Atlas Copco Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Atlas Copco Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

12.4 Liebherr

12.4.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

12.4.2 Liebherr Business Overview

12.4.3 Liebherr Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Liebherr Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.4.5 Liebherr Recent Development

12.5 STDS-Jantz

12.5.1 STDS-Jantz Corporation Information

12.5.2 STDS-Jantz Business Overview

12.5.3 STDS-Jantz Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 STDS-Jantz Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.5.5 STDS-Jantz Recent Development

12.6 Star Iron Works

12.6.1 Star Iron Works Corporation Information

12.6.2 Star Iron Works Business Overview

12.6.3 Star Iron Works Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Star Iron Works Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.6.5 Star Iron Works Recent Development

12.7 America West Drilling Supply

12.7.1 America West Drilling Supply Corporation Information

12.7.2 America West Drilling Supply Business Overview

12.7.3 America West Drilling Supply Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 America West Drilling Supply Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.7.5 America West Drilling Supply Recent Development

12.8 N.U.B. Engineering

12.8.1 N.U.B. Engineering Corporation Information

12.8.2 N.U.B. Engineering Business Overview

12.8.3 N.U.B. Engineering Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 N.U.B. Engineering Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.8.5 N.U.B. Engineering Recent Development

12.9 Matrix

12.9.1 Matrix Corporation Information

12.9.2 Matrix Business Overview

12.9.3 Matrix Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Matrix Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.9.5 Matrix Recent Development

12.10 United Drilling Tools

12.10.1 United Drilling Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 United Drilling Tools Business Overview

12.10.3 United Drilling Tools Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 United Drilling Tools Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.10.5 United Drilling Tools Recent Development

12.11 Drillwell

12.11.1 Drillwell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Drillwell Business Overview

12.11.3 Drillwell Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Drillwell Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.11.5 Drillwell Recent Development

12.12 Boart Longyear

12.12.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information

12.12.2 Boart Longyear Business Overview

12.12.3 Boart Longyear Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Boart Longyear Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.12.5 Boart Longyear Recent Development

12.13 Caterpillar

12.13.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

12.13.3 Caterpillar Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Caterpillar Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.13.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.14 Robit

12.14.1 Robit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Robit Business Overview

12.14.3 Robit Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Robit Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.14.5 Robit Recent Development

12.15 DATC Group

12.15.1 DATC Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 DATC Group Business Overview

12.15.3 DATC Group Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DATC Group Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.15.5 DATC Group Recent Development

12.16 Technidrill

12.16.1 Technidrill Corporation Information

12.16.2 Technidrill Business Overview

12.16.3 Technidrill Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Technidrill Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.16.5 Technidrill Recent Development

12.17 Vulcan

12.17.1 Vulcan Corporation Information

12.17.2 Vulcan Business Overview

12.17.3 Vulcan Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Vulcan Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.17.5 Vulcan Recent Development

12.18 North Star

12.18.1 North Star Corporation Information

12.18.2 North Star Business Overview

12.18.3 North Star Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 North Star Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.18.5 North Star Recent Development

12.19 Wakoh

12.19.1 Wakoh Corporation Information

12.19.2 Wakoh Business Overview

12.19.3 Wakoh Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Wakoh Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.19.5 Wakoh Recent Development

12.20 Xiamen Bestlink Factory

12.20.1 Xiamen Bestlink Factory Corporation Information

12.20.2 Xiamen Bestlink Factory Business Overview

12.20.3 Xiamen Bestlink Factory Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Xiamen Bestlink Factory Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.20.5 Xiamen Bestlink Factory Recent Development

12.21 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool

12.21.1 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool Corporation Information

12.21.2 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool Business Overview

12.21.3 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.21.5 Changsha Heijingang Drilling Tool Recent Development

12.22 Changshu Huanli Industries

12.22.1 Changshu Huanli Industries Corporation Information

12.22.2 Changshu Huanli Industries Business Overview

12.22.3 Changshu Huanli Industries Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Changshu Huanli Industries Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.22.5 Changshu Huanli Industries Recent Development

12.23 Toa-Tone Boring

12.23.1 Toa-Tone Boring Corporation Information

12.23.2 Toa-Tone Boring Business Overview

12.23.3 Toa-Tone Boring Rotary Drilling Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Toa-Tone Boring Rotary Drilling Tools Products Offered

12.23.5 Toa-Tone Boring Recent Development

13 Rotary Drilling Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Rotary Drilling Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Drilling Tools

13.4 Rotary Drilling Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Rotary Drilling Tools Distributors List

14.3 Rotary Drilling Tools Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Rotary Drilling Tools Market Trends

15.2 Rotary Drilling Tools Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Rotary Drilling Tools Market Challenges

15.4 Rotary Drilling Tools Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”