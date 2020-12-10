Introduction:

Vibration damping material helps to reduce or remove noise in industrial and electronics applications. It is also used to reduce noise in structural and ergonomic applications wherein problems related to resonance and vibration are common. Vibration damping material changes the natural vibration frequency of the vibrating surface of the product and decreases the radiated noises and then increase the transmission loss of the material. Vibration damping material reduces the vibration of a product or application from internal as well as the external source. Over the past few years, the demand for the vibration damping product has increased drastically. Vibration damping material revenue is expected to grow up at huge CAGR over the estimated period of time. The global vibration damping material market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Vibration Damping Material Market Dynamics

Global Vibration damping material market is anticipated to be driven owing to the increasing demand for durable products. Vibration damping material also finds use in the automotive, health care, and power tools industry etc. The growth in these industries is in turn expected to drive demand for vibration damping materials globally. Furthermore, rising per capita income and improved standard of living globally is expected to be a major factor driving market growth.

Global Vibration Damping Material Market Segmentation

Vibration damping material market can be segmented on the basis of materials such as emulsion for vibration damping materials, polycarboxylic acid ammonium salt, mineral oil based anti-foaming agent, propylene glycol, calcium carbonate, mica, thermal expansion microcapsule, polyacrylic acid ester. Vibration damping material also can be segmented on the basis of types of vibration damping used in machines such as unconstrained damping, constrained damping, and tuned viscoelastic damping. Vibration damping material market also can be segmented on the basis of application such as an automobile, healthcare, firearms, archery, electronics, hand tools, power tools, appliances and personal protective equipment. Vibration damping material also can be segmented on the basis of product type into vibration damping foam, vibration damping pads etc.

Global Vibration Damping Material Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Vibration damping material industry can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America and Western Europe are the matured market for vibration damping material manufacturers. However, Asia-Pacific, and MEA are expected to become a lucrative regional market for key players operating in the global vibration damping materials market. PMR forecast the market in Asia-Pacific region to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Vibration Damping Material Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global vibration damping material market include continental, Enidine, KTR, REER, Stenflex, vibrostop, dictator, Tiflex, Fabreeka, Stabilus, Berg, Mupro, Axon etc. Companies are emphasizing on research and development and new product development in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global Vibration damping material market during the forecast period. In order to meet the increasing demand of vibration damping material, companies all over the world are looking for kosher certification in order to expand the product portfolio and increase the sales strategies. The companies are also focusing on different strategies in order to maintain the market share in the global vibration damping material market.

