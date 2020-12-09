“

The report titled Global Grinding Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Grinding Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Grinding Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Grinding Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grinding Wheel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grinding Wheel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grinding Wheel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grinding Wheel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grinding Wheel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grinding Wheel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grinding Wheel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grinding Wheel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain, NORITAKE, Ekamant, 3M, DEERFOS, Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), KOVAX, AWUKO ABRASIVES, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid, TYROLIT, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels, DSA Products, Andre Abrasive Articles, DK Holdings, Thai GCI Resitop, ATLANTIC, Wendt (India), Hitachi Koki

Market Segmentation by Product: Flat Wheel

Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel

Cylindrical Grinding Wheel

Cup Wheel

Disc Wheel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cleaning

Grinding

Polishing



The Grinding Wheel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grinding Wheel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grinding Wheel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grinding Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grinding Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grinding Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grinding Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grinding Wheel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Grinding Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Grinding Wheel Product Scope

1.2 Grinding Wheel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Flat Wheel

1.2.3 Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel

1.2.4 Cylindrical Grinding Wheel

1.2.5 Cup Wheel

1.2.6 Disc Wheel

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Grinding Wheel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Cleaning

1.3.3 Grinding

1.3.4 Polishing

1.4 Grinding Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Grinding Wheel Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Grinding Wheel Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Grinding Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Grinding Wheel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Grinding Wheel Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Grinding Wheel Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Grinding Wheel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Grinding Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Grinding Wheel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Grinding Wheel Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Grinding Wheel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Grinding Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Grinding Wheel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Grinding Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Grinding Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Grinding Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Grinding Wheel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Grinding Wheel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Grinding Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Grinding Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Grinding Wheel Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grinding Wheel Business

12.1 Saint-Gobain

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.2 NORITAKE

12.2.1 NORITAKE Corporation Information

12.2.2 NORITAKE Business Overview

12.2.3 NORITAKE Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 NORITAKE Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.2.5 NORITAKE Recent Development

12.3 Ekamant

12.3.1 Ekamant Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ekamant Business Overview

12.3.3 Ekamant Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ekamant Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.3.5 Ekamant Recent Development

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 3M Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Recent Development

12.5 DEERFOS

12.5.1 DEERFOS Corporation Information

12.5.2 DEERFOS Business Overview

12.5.3 DEERFOS Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DEERFOS Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.5.5 DEERFOS Recent Development

12.6 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)

12.6.1 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Business Overview

12.6.3 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.6.5 Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Recent Development

12.7 KOVAX

12.7.1 KOVAX Corporation Information

12.7.2 KOVAX Business Overview

12.7.3 KOVAX Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 KOVAX Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.7.5 KOVAX Recent Development

12.8 AWUKO ABRASIVES

12.8.1 AWUKO ABRASIVES Corporation Information

12.8.2 AWUKO ABRASIVES Business Overview

12.8.3 AWUKO ABRASIVES Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 AWUKO ABRASIVES Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.8.5 AWUKO ABRASIVES Recent Development

12.9 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

12.9.1 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Corporation Information

12.9.2 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Business Overview

12.9.3 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.9.5 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Recent Development

12.10 TYROLIT

12.10.1 TYROLIT Corporation Information

12.10.2 TYROLIT Business Overview

12.10.3 TYROLIT Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 TYROLIT Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.10.5 TYROLIT Recent Development

12.11 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

12.11.1 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Corporation Information

12.11.2 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Business Overview

12.11.3 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.11.5 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Recent Development

12.12 DSA Products

12.12.1 DSA Products Corporation Information

12.12.2 DSA Products Business Overview

12.12.3 DSA Products Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 DSA Products Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.12.5 DSA Products Recent Development

12.13 Andre Abrasive Articles

12.13.1 Andre Abrasive Articles Corporation Information

12.13.2 Andre Abrasive Articles Business Overview

12.13.3 Andre Abrasive Articles Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Andre Abrasive Articles Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.13.5 Andre Abrasive Articles Recent Development

12.14 DK Holdings

12.14.1 DK Holdings Corporation Information

12.14.2 DK Holdings Business Overview

12.14.3 DK Holdings Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 DK Holdings Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.14.5 DK Holdings Recent Development

12.15 Thai GCI Resitop

12.15.1 Thai GCI Resitop Corporation Information

12.15.2 Thai GCI Resitop Business Overview

12.15.3 Thai GCI Resitop Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Thai GCI Resitop Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.15.5 Thai GCI Resitop Recent Development

12.16 ATLANTIC

12.16.1 ATLANTIC Corporation Information

12.16.2 ATLANTIC Business Overview

12.16.3 ATLANTIC Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 ATLANTIC Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.16.5 ATLANTIC Recent Development

12.17 Wendt (India)

12.17.1 Wendt (India) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Wendt (India) Business Overview

12.17.3 Wendt (India) Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Wendt (India) Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.17.5 Wendt (India) Recent Development

12.18 Hitachi Koki

12.18.1 Hitachi Koki Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hitachi Koki Business Overview

12.18.3 Hitachi Koki Grinding Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Hitachi Koki Grinding Wheel Products Offered

12.18.5 Hitachi Koki Recent Development

13 Grinding Wheel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Grinding Wheel Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grinding Wheel

13.4 Grinding Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Grinding Wheel Distributors List

14.3 Grinding Wheel Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Grinding Wheel Market Trends

15.2 Grinding Wheel Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Grinding Wheel Market Challenges

15.4 Grinding Wheel Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

