Impact of COVID-19: Laboratory Automation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Laboratory Automation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Laboratory Automation market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Laboratory Automation Market Report are

BD

Abbott Diagnostics

Olympus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Holding

Hamilton Robotics

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Tecan Group

Agilent Technologies

BiomÃ©rieux

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Aurora Biomed

Biotek Instruments. Based on type, The report split into

Software

Automated Workstations

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

Microplate Readers

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other EquipmentsÂ

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes