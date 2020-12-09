The report titled “Energy And Utility Analytics Market: Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” delivers an in-depth analysis of the Energy And Utility Analytics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Energy And Utility Analytics industry. Growth of the overall Energy And Utility Analytics market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Schneider Electric Company (France)

Capgemini (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Energy And Utility Analytics market is segmented into:

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed services

Consulting services

Based on Application Energy And Utility Analytics market is segmented into:

Load Research & Forecasting

Meter Operation & Optimization

Transmission & Distribution Management

Predictive Maintenance

Workforce Management

Emergency Response Management

Others

Regional Coverage of the Energy And Utility Analytics Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

Energy And Utility Analytics Market Overview Global Energy And Utility Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Energy And Utility Analytics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019) Global Energy And Utility Analytics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019) Global Energy And Utility Analytics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Energy And Utility Analytics Market Analysis by Application Global Energy And Utility Analytics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Energy And Utility Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Energy And Utility Analytics Market Forecast (2019-2026) Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

