COVID-19 Update: Global Grid Energy Storage Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ABB, Beacon Power, Hydrostor, EnerVault, GE, etc. | InForGrowth

Overview of the worldwide Grid Energy Storage market:
There is coverage of Grid Energy Storage market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Grid Energy Storage Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • ABB
  • Beacon Power
  • Hydrostor
  • EnerVault
  • GE
  • Samsung SDI
  • S&C Electric
  • SustainX.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System
  • Thermal Storage
  • Battery Storage
  • Compressed Air Energy Storage
  • Flywheel Storage
  • Molten Salt Storage

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Mechanical Energy
  • Chemical Energy
  • Electrochemical Energy
  • Thermal Energy
  • Electromagnetic Energy

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Grid Energy Storage Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Grid Energy Storage industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Grid Energy Storage market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Grid Energy Storage market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

    Industrial Analysis of Grid Energy Storage Market:

    Grid

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Grid Energy Storage market.
    • To classify and forecast global Grid Energy Storage market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Grid Energy Storage market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Grid Energy Storage market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Grid Energy Storage market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Grid Energy Storage market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Grid Energy Storage forums and alliances related to Grid Energy Storage

