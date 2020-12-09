Wed. Dec 9th, 2020

Car GPS Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis

The report titled Car GPS Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Car GPS market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Car GPS industry. Growth of the overall Car GPS market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Car GPS Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Car GPS industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Car GPS market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Car GPS market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Positioning System
  • Navigation System

    Car GPS market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Bosch
  • Sony
  • Alpine
  • Denso
  • Kenwood
  • Pioneer
  • Garmin
  • TomTom
  • Aisin
  • Clarion
  • Skypine
  • Freeway
  • Panasonic
  • ADAYO
  • Roadrover
  • Kaiyue Group
  • Hangsheng
  • Evervictory
  • FlyAudio
  • Coagent
  • Soling
  • Desay

    Industrial Analysis of Car GPS Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Car GPS Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Car GPS Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Car GPS market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Car GPS market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

