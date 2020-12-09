This market research report performs a central job in creating and improving the systems for sales, publicizing, advertising, and promotion. Key market parameters included here range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. This report is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics.

Global wireless EV charging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles on the road.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in usage of electric vehicles and distance travelled by these vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure development from wired to wireless charging methods is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of long routes for the implementation of dynamic wireless charging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

List of Best Players profiled in Wireless Ev Charging Market Report;

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Installation Type (Aftermarket, OE Market), Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV), Charging Station Type (Commercial Charging Stations, Home Charging Stations), Component (Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad), Power Supply Range (3-11KW, 11-50KW, Less than 50KW), Charging Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationery Wireless Charging System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Electric Commercial Vehicle, Electric Two Wheeler), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Wireless Ev Charging Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

…………………..

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

…………………….

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

