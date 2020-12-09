The global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market, such as Accenture, R1 RCM, Allscripts, Capgemini, Cognizant, Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Eli Global, Gebbs, Genpact, IBM, Infosys BPM, Lonza, Parexel, IQVIA, Sutherland, Tata Consultancy Services, Truven Health, UnitedHealth, Wipro, Xerox, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Sonic Healthcare, Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Labco S.A., Healthscope Ltd., Bio-Reference Laboratories, Bioscientia Healthcare They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market by Product: Analytics and Fraud Management Services, Billing and Accounts Management Services, Claims Management Services, Hr Services, Integrated Front-end Services and Back Office Operations, Member Management Services, Provider Management Services By the application, this report covers the following segments, Hospitals, Clinics, Other

Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market by Application: segments, Hospitals, Clinics, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare

1.1 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Industry

1.7.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Analytics and Fraud Management Services

2.5 Billing and Accounts Management Services

2.6 Claims Management Services

2.7 Hr Services

2.8 Integrated Front-end Services and Back Office Operations

2.9 Member Management Services

2.10 Provider Management Services 3 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Other 4 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accenture

5.1.1 Accenture Profile

5.1.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.2 R1 RCM

5.2.1 R1 RCM Profile

5.2.2 R1 RCM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 R1 RCM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 R1 RCM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 R1 RCM Recent Developments

5.3 Allscripts

5.5.1 Allscripts Profile

5.3.2 Allscripts Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Allscripts Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Allscripts Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

5.4 Capgemini

5.4.1 Capgemini Profile

5.4.2 Capgemini Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Capgemini Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Capgemini Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

5.5 Cognizant

5.5.1 Cognizant Profile

5.5.2 Cognizant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Cognizant Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cognizant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.6 Dynamic Healthcare Systems

5.6.1 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Profile

5.6.2 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Eli Global

5.7.1 Eli Global Profile

5.7.2 Eli Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Eli Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Eli Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Eli Global Recent Developments

5.8 Gebbs

5.8.1 Gebbs Profile

5.8.2 Gebbs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Gebbs Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Gebbs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Gebbs Recent Developments

5.9 Genpact

5.9.1 Genpact Profile

5.9.2 Genpact Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Genpact Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Genpact Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Genpact Recent Developments

5.10 IBM

5.10.1 IBM Profile

5.10.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.11 Infosys BPM

5.11.1 Infosys BPM Profile

5.11.2 Infosys BPM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Infosys BPM Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Infosys BPM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Infosys BPM Recent Developments

5.12 Lonza

5.12.1 Lonza Profile

5.12.2 Lonza Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Lonza Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Lonza Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Lonza Recent Developments

5.13 Parexel

5.13.1 Parexel Profile

5.13.2 Parexel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Parexel Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Parexel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Parexel Recent Developments

5.14 IQVIA

5.14.1 IQVIA Profile

5.14.2 IQVIA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 IQVIA Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 IQVIA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 IQVIA Recent Developments

5.15 Sutherland

5.15.1 Sutherland Profile

5.15.2 Sutherland Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Sutherland Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Sutherland Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Sutherland Recent Developments

5.16 Tata Consultancy Services

5.16.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile

5.16.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Tata Consultancy Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments

5.17 Truven Health

5.17.1 Truven Health Profile

5.17.2 Truven Health Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Truven Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Truven Health Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Truven Health Recent Developments

5.18 UnitedHealth

5.18.1 UnitedHealth Profile

5.18.2 UnitedHealth Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 UnitedHealth Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 UnitedHealth Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 UnitedHealth Recent Developments

5.19 Wipro

5.19.1 Wipro Profile

5.19.2 Wipro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Wipro Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Wipro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Wipro Recent Developments

5.20 Xerox

5.20.1 Xerox Profile

5.20.2 Xerox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Xerox Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Xerox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Xerox Recent Developments

5.21 Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

5.21.1 Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Profile

5.21.2 Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.22 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

5.22.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Profile

5.22.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Recent Developments

5.23 Sonic Healthcare

5.23.1 Sonic Healthcare Profile

5.23.2 Sonic Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Sonic Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Sonic Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Sonic Healthcare Recent Developments

5.24 Genoptix Medical Laboratory

5.24.1 Genoptix Medical Laboratory Profile

5.24.2 Genoptix Medical Laboratory Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Genoptix Medical Laboratory Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Genoptix Medical Laboratory Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Genoptix Medical Laboratory Recent Developments

5.25 Labco S.A.

5.25.1 Labco S.A. Profile

5.25.2 Labco S.A. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 Labco S.A. Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Labco S.A. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Labco S.A. Recent Developments

5.26 Healthscope Ltd.

5.26.1 Healthscope Ltd. Profile

5.26.2 Healthscope Ltd. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.26.3 Healthscope Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Healthscope Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Healthscope Ltd. Recent Developments

5.27 Bio-Reference Laboratories

5.27.1 Bio-Reference Laboratories Profile

5.27.2 Bio-Reference Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.27.3 Bio-Reference Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Bio-Reference Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Bio-Reference Laboratories Recent Developments

5.28 Bioscientia Healthcare

5.28.1 Bioscientia Healthcare Profile

5.28.2 Bioscientia Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.28.3 Bioscientia Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Bioscientia Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Bioscientia Healthcare Recent Developments 6 North America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

8.1 China Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

