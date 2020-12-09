Resorcinol Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Resorcinol market for 2020-2025.

The “Resorcinol Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Resorcinol industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

INDSPEC Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan)

Aldon Corporation

AminoChem

Atul Ltd

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Dynea

Jay Organics

Mitsui Chemicals

Napp Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Lower than 99%

99% and the above

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Rubber products

Wood adhesives

UV stabilizers

Flame retardants