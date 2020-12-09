The report titled “Managed Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Managed Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Managed Services industry. Growth of the overall Managed Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Managed Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Managed Services industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Managed Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Huawei

Cisco

Unisys

DXC Technology

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Atos

Ericsson

Accenture

Nokia Networks

Dimension Data

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Managed Services market is segmented into

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Information Services

Managed Data Center Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Based on Application Managed Services market is segmented into

