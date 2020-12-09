Smart farming is a farming concept that helps in enhancing the quality and quantity of agricultural products. It includes telecommunication, satellites, data analytics, and sensors for better farming management. This type of farming can be effectively done with the help of accessibility to data management, GPS, soil scanning, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combination of these things supports farmers to decide strategies for farming and significantly increase the efficiency of fertilizers and pesticides. Smart farming also enable farmers to monitor needs of animals used in farming and manage their nutrition accordingly. This not only improves the health of animals, but also prevent several probable diseases in them.

Significance of Smart Farming:

– Integration of improved farming technologies for better agricultural practices

– Increases production quantity with growing population, worldwide

– Considerably reduces farmers’ burden and improves production quality

– IoT positively minimizes waste and time of farmers, allowing farmers to detect and solve issues quickly

Major Key Players of the Smart Farming Market are:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., DeLaval, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, Allflex, OnFarm Systems Inc., Smartcultiva Corporation, and AKVA group, among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Smart Farming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global smart farming market is estimated to be over US$ 7.5 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.82% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the global smart farming market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & data analytical software’s in farming applications. Moreover, increasing focus on monitoring of crops & livestock inoder to safeguard from diseases and improve the efficiency of farming is also propelling the market growth. The combination of technologies in farming facilitates machine-derived data and this data helps users to take decisions accordingly. It helps to eliminate the risk of loose yield and quality of production. Smart farming helps to reduce overall costs and users can monitor the production of crops and livestock on a regular basis.

Major Types of Smart Farming covered are:

Hardware

Software, and Services

Major Applications of Smart Farming covered are:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Livestock Farming, and Feeding

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Farming Market Size

2.2 Smart Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Farming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Farming Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

