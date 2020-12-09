Extended reality (XR) is the technology that combines virtual and real environments in order to power interactions between machines and humans. The technology encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and more upcoming realities. As extended reality is based on these basic technologies, improvements in them will ultimately impact and enhance the user experience for XR.

Owing to increasing developments in extended reality, it is being implemented in different business operations and verticals. It helps businesses to avoid the distance obstacles, which again extends the scope for the technology. Moreover, the targeted technology is expected to bring more innovations in future that comprises:

– Augmented reality for shopping enabling customers to try numerous products virtually

– Augmented reality for business, assisting them to streamline their business processes

– Integration of artificial intelligence in augmented reality, helping in diagnosis of various disorders

– Integration of WEBAR in browsers in the coming years, and more.

Major Key Players of the Extended Reality Market are:

Qualcomm Technologies, HP Reveal, Accenture, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, TATA ELXSI, Northern Digital, SoftServe, AugRay, and Mirari LLC, among others.

The global extended reality market is driven by increased technological advancements and investments in AR&VR, expansion of the gaming industry, and rising demand for improved customer experience. Moreover, a rise in the penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming and increased adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education are playing a pivotal role in contributing to the global extended reality market growth. However, the lack of effective user experience designs and slow growth among underdeveloped economies are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Major Types of Extended Reality Market covered are:

Mobile XR

PC-tethered XR

Major Applications of Extended Reality Market covered are:

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Extended Reality consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Extended Reality market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Extended Reality manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Extended Reality with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Extended Reality Market Size

2.2 Extended Reality Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Extended Reality Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Extended Reality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Extended Reality Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Extended Reality Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Extended Reality Sales by Product

4.2 Global Extended Reality Revenue by Product

4.3 Extended Reality Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Extended Reality Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Extended Reality industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

