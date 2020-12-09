A report “Machine Learning” has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the report, the global machine learning market was estimated to be over ~US$ 2.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 43.5% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Machine Learning Market are:

Intel, H2O.ai, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Google LLC, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and BigML, Inc., among others.

There are various factors attributing to growth of the machine learning market including the availability of robust data sets and the adoption of machine learning techniques in modern applications such as self-driving cars, traffic alerts (Google Maps), product recommendations (Amazon), and transportation & commuting (Uber). Also, the adoption of machine learning across various industries, such as the finance industry, to minimize identity theft and detect fraud is adding to growth of the machine learning market.

Technologies powered by machine learning, capture and analyse data to improve marketing operations and enhance the customer experience. Moreover, the proliferation of large datasets, technological advancements, and techniques to provide a competitive edge in business operations are among major factors that will drive the machine learning market. Rapid urbanization, acceptance of machine learning in developed countries, rapid adoption of new technologies to minimize work and the presence of a large talent pool will push the machine learning market.

Major Applications of Machine Learning Market covered are:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing, Retail

Telecommunications

Government and Defense

BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance)

Energy and Utilities and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Machine Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Machine Learning market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Machine Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Machine Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine Learning Market Size

2.2 Machine Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Machine Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Machine Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Machine Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Machine Learning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Machine Learning Revenue by Product

4.3 Machine Learning Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Machine Learning Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Machine Learning industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

