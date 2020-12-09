The report titled “Propylene Market: Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” delivers an in-depth analysis of the Propylene market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Propylene industry. Growth of the overall Propylene market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Questions Answered in Propylene Market Report:

What will be the Propylene Market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the major trends expected developing Propylene Market?

What are the new major NPD, M&A, acquisitions in the Propylene Market?

Which are the opportunities in the Propylene Market after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment of the Propylene Market is likely to have the highest market share by 2026?

What are the important factors and their effects on the Propylene Market?

Which regions currently contributing the maximum market share to overall market?

What are the major considerations expected to drive the Propylene Market?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the Propylene Market to expand their geographic presence?

This report answers all questions and more about the industry, helping major stakeholders and key players in making the right business decisions and strategizing to achieve targeted goals.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Dow Chemical

DuPont

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips Chemical.

Shanghai Secco

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Propylene market is segmented into:

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Other

Based on Application Propylene market is segmented into:

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Resins

Fine Chemicals

Other

Regional Coverage of the Propylene Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

Propylene Market Overview Global Propylene Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Propylene Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019) Global Propylene Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019) Global Propylene Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Propylene Market Analysis by Application Global Propylene Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Propylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Propylene Market Forecast (2019-2026) Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

