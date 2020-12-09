Giant Knotweed Rhizome Extract Market Overview:

Giant Knotweed Rhizome is root of popularly known herb Japanese knotweed. Giant knotweed is a banned herb and declared harmful as it grows anywhere and it’s very difficult to get rid of as it has giant roots which can grow in concretes, buildings under any floor etc. However, the dried roots of giant knotweed are used as effective medicine since centuries. This plant is native to Asian countries such as China, and Japan, Korea. After digging and removing fibrous roots are cleaned and chopped into segments or thick slices, then dried in the sun, and used raw or fresh for extract preparation.

Giant knotweed contains trans-resveratrol a useful chemical generally extracted from grapes. Japanese knotweed contains very high amounts of trans-resveratrol, the active form of this compound is most useful to the human body. Thus, it is quickly becoming the preferred source of resveratrol and market demand is growing rapidly. Giant knotweed extract also offers antioxidants properties, as well as useful in cardiovascular, nervous system, and liver function support

Giant Knotweed Rhizome Extract Market Segmentation:

Giant knotweed rhizome extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications into pharmaceutical, Ayurveda or herbal medicine. As giant knotweed rhizome extract is known since ancient times and is used as effective herbal and Ayurveda medicine, market demand from natural and herbal medicine segment is higher. Increasing awareness about giant knotweed rhizome extract as source of high concentrations of trans-resveratrol, if finds various applications in pharmaceutical preparation. Thus, market demand from pharmaceutical application is growing continuously.

Giant knotweed rhizome extract market is further segmented on the basis of forms available in the market as liquid extract and powder extract. Powder extract market segments acquires major share of giant knotweed rhizome extract market.

Giant knotweed rhizome extract market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan. Japan is major consumer market for giant knotweed rhizome extract, followed by Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and North America respectively.

Giant Knotweed Rhizome Extract Market Drivers:

Giant knotweed rhizome extract possess high market demand from pharmaceutical as well as herbal and Ayurveda medicine market segments due to its versatile properties. Giant knotweed rhizome extract is rich source of resveratrol which is used in various medicinal formulations. The root of giant Knotweed is richer source of resveratrol than any other plant source and it is considered as primary natural source of resveratrol and it also have a number of medicinal effects, including ant-aethrogenic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-microbial and estrogenic activity. Thus, all these versatile medicinal properties of giant knotweed rhizome extract are fueling market demand.

Due to high concentration of resveratrol and various medicinal compounds it has been proven effective ness of various condition includes cardiovascular conditions, weight loss treatments, antioxidants, and Lyme disease etc. Thus increasing demand for natural medicine, growing awareness about various uses of giant knotweed extract are the factors expected to drive growth of global giant knotweed rhizome extract market over the forecast period. Few consumers are using these extract for herbal tea preparation, thus beverages application is another market expected to drive significant demand over the forecast period.

Considering various health benefits and medicinal properties of giant knotweed rhizome extract driving attraction of researchers and various pharmaceutical industries, thus are investing in R & D for giant knotweed rhizome extract products and medicines, in turn driving market demand. Increasing popularity of herbal medicine as well as changing consumer preferences towards herbal and natural medicine is another factor expected to drive growth of the global giant knotweed rhizome extract market over the forecast period.

The cultivation of giant knotweed plant is banned in various regions due to its wild growth which is major restrain factor for the growth of global giant knotweed rhizome extract market.

Giant Knotweed Rhizome Extract Market Key Players:

Key players operating in giant knotweed extract market are Hawaii Pharma, Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology Co., Ltd., World-Way Biotech Inc., Hubei Nokete Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Natureplus Enterprises Inc., Hunan Nutramax Inc. etc. Considering the continuous growth in market demand for giant knotweed extract globally, various new entries are expected into the market to grab upcoming opportunities over the forecast period.

