The global business travel market was valued at US$ 1,358.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,034.20 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The overall dynamics of business travel have been changing across the globe in sync with the new-age corporate traveler.

The business travel market accounted for 22.7% of the overall travel market in 2018 and is expected to increase in the coming years. The two-year period between 2017-2018 witnessed the strongest business travel after the impact of great in 2010 and 2011. Changing consumer behavior and technologies have altered how people communicate, socialize, and do business. In recent years, there has been a continuous flow of new technologies such as mobile payments, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, which is boosting the overall market growth of business travel

Business Travel Market Segmentation By Business Traveler Type Veterans Passionate High Tech Road-Weary Travelers Others By Type Domestic International By Purpose Marketing & Sales Trade Shows Client Meetings Others By Composition Air Sales Car Rental Sales Lodging Sales Others By Distribution Channel Online Channel Offline Channel By End-use BPO Automobile Finance Energy IT Pharma Others By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Business organizations are adopting new travel tools that provide efficiency, savings, compliance, and travelers’ safety. Travel booking tools are addressing the issues of multiple bookings from various vendors and reimbursements, among others, by adopting the technology. The adoption of mobile payments in business travel helps in ensuring efficiency by minimizing the amount of time employees spend on travel management. The majority of professionals have adopted single-use virtual cards or mobile wallet solutions for business trips.

Veterans segment held the largest business travel market share in the year 2018

Veterans held the largest market share in the year 2018 and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, as these travelers take more business trips compared to the other business traveler segments.

Approximately, 55% veteran travelers are aged between 35-54 years of age, while 33% are older than 55 years and 12% are younger than 35 years of age. With age, experience, and high status in an organization, veteran travelers are usually policy influencers between their organizations and business travel agents. Therefore, companies are focusing on their travel programs to satisfy veteran travelers. These customers prefer a streamlined process, online air travel bookings, and follow up bookings.

By Purpose, Trade shows held the largest business travel market share in the year 2018

Trade shows held the largest market share in the year 2018, with North America and Europe accounting for one-fifth of the total planned events as trade shows. Expos and trade shows provide perfect opportunities for organizations to highlight their new products, technologies, and services. This also helps them to understand the new trends, developments and their competitors.

By attending trade shows, the business organizations get new suppliers, vendors, and customers to pitch their business offerings. Approximately, 77% of the executive decision makers get at least one supplier from the trade shows they attend, which is expected to accelerate the demand for business travel across the globe.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Business Travel market

Asia Pacific is dominating the global business travel market and expected to hold a market share of 39.9% in 2026. In the business travel type, the domestic travel segment holds the highest share in this region. Increasing adoption of emerging technology-based businesses and favourable government policies are some of the major factors to drive the regional market. China held the highest share of 45.5% in the business travel market in the Asia Pacific in 2018 and expected to hold the pole position in the coming years.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The key players operating in the global Business Travel market includes Expedia Group, Inc., Booking Holdings, Inc., American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Travel N.V., Carlson Wagonlit Travel, among others.