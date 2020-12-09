In terms of revenue, the global food grade vitamin & mineral premixes market was valued at US$ 5,263.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7,751.4 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Rising consumption of vitamin & mineral enriched food & beverage products is one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market at present. Sports nutrition is one such beverage item that is consumed by people across the globe. Rising physical activity among the consumers in Germany has resulted in an increased sale of sports nutrition products. Further, product efficacy plays a key role in regulating sales. Manufacturers have taken the initiative of listing the ingredients on the label itself, which helps the customers to choose products according to their nutritional requirements.

Consumption of multi-vitamin & mineral premixes is associated with several benefits which include heightened energy levels, improved muscle strength, reduction in anxiety levels and stress, and improved brain function, among others. However, compound vitamins & minerals are expected to register a higher growth rate in the coming years owing to the shift in consumer preference towards more personalized treatment. For decades, multivitamin & minerals have remained as the go-to supplement for the mass, and the trend is visible even today. However, rising demand for more personalized treatment is a key factor supporting the rapid growth of the compound vitamins market.

Multi-vitamin & Mineral Premix segment held the largest market share in the food-grade vitamin & mineral premixes market

Multivitamin premix accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years. Compound vitamin & mineral premixes are targeted towards people who suffer from some specific diseases. These supplements are recommended by nutritionists after a complete body check-up. The cost of the entire process is on the higher end and such vitamin & mineral premixes are only consumed post detection of diseases or deficiencies. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases among millennials lying between the age group 40 and above is driving the growth of this segment in the food grade vitamin & mineral premixes market.

Rapid interest towards personal health and wellness, consumers are incorporating vitamins and supplements as a part of their diet. For instance, in U.S, 63% of the adults consume vitamins on daily basis and 55% consume supplements

Solid Forms shows held the largest market share in the year 2018 in the global food grade vitamin & mineral premixes market

Solid form of vitamin premixes has a wide range of applications like wheat flour fortification, rice fortification, energy biscuits, etc. Powdered vitamin and mineral premixes exist in the market for a long time. Many countries across the globe are fortifying milk powder, edible oils, sugar, salt, etc., in order to reduce micronutrient deficiency in the population. Due to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, etc., the demand for vitamin and mineral powder premix is expected to rise in future.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Food Grade Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market

In the Asia-Pacific region, premixes for infants and kids up to age 12 are increasing, for in order to enhance memory power, increasing height, and strengthening the immune system. Countries such as India are focussing upon government schemes for food fortification in order to minimize vitamins and mineral deficiency in the rural areas. For instance, government has announced fortification of mid-day meals in order to minimize vitamin and mineral deficiency.

For increasing health consciousness and lowering obesity, Asia pacific is a potential market for premixes. Due to rising concern about childhood obesity, the World Health Organization has made it mandatory to serve healthier food in schools. This will create huge opportunities for the growth of weight lose vitamin and mineral premixes.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The key players operating in the global Food Grade Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market includes DSM, Glanbia, Nutreco, Wright Group, SternVitamin, Corbion, Burkmann Industries, Watson Inc., Vitablend Nederland BV, among others.