The global GaN power device market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a wide bandgap semiconductor material commonly used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as well as RF components and semiconductor power devices. It is especially used in optoelectronic or high-frequency and high-power devices. GaN outperforms silicon in temperature, speed, and power handling.

The growing penetration of GaN in RF power applications such as in modern electrical energy systems, particularly in the renewable energy infrastructure like in solar power, is expected to drive the demand for GaN power devices. The demand for GaN power devices is increasing owing to rising instances of cyber-attacks and rapid technological advancement in connectivity and computing.

Additionally, increasing power density and efficiency requirements and environmental pollution regulation trends are pushing the demand for GaN power devices. The demand for GaN power devices is anticipated to increase with a rapid increase in the demand for replacing silicon in power switching technology for better performance, system cost, and power system efficiency.

Further, companies are investing in research & development and key collaborations and are focusing on developing innovative products and services to enhance product portfolio. For instance, In April 2018, Cree, Inc. has signed a royalty-bearing patent license agreement with a Dutch global semiconductor manufacturer “Nexperia” to allow Nexperia gain access to Cree, Inc.’s widespread GaN power device patent portfolio. The main aim of the agreement was to expedite the growth of new wireless and power management systems.

However, market growth is expected to be hindered by a lack of availability of gallium nitride material and the growing adoption of remote sensing technology, as well as IoT in the consumer electronics sector.

By Device Type Power Device RF Power Device By Voltage Range >600 Volt 200–600 Volt <200 Volt By Application Radio Frequency Power Drives Supply and Inverter Others By End-use Industry Telecommunications Automotive Consumer Electronics Aerospace & Defense Others (Healthcare and Industrial) By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on Device Type, the RF power device segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Device Type, the GaN power devices market has been segmented into power device and RF power device. The RF power device segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The need for high power in the very high frequency, ultrahigh frequency, and microwave bands has created the demand for RF power devices, which can deliver tens to hundreds of watts at RF frequencies up to 10 GHz and beyond. Further, the GaN RF power device has emerged as the technology of preference for all new milliter-wave and microwave electronics including satellite, electronic warfare, radar, and communications.

Based on Voltage Range, the >600 Volt segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Device Type, the GaN power devices market has been segmented into >600 Volt, 200–600 Volt and <200 Volt. The >600 Volt segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The GaN power device with the highest voltage help in combining low switching and conduction losses to reduce energy loss by 50 percent and increases the efficiency and power density.

Based on Applications, the supply and inverter segment are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on Applications, the GaN power devices market has been segmented into radio frequency, power drives, supply and inverter and others. The supply and inverter segment are expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. GaN power devices are used by power inverter design engineers to reduce inverter weight and size and to improve power efficiency.

Based on the End-use Industry, the automotive segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecasted period.

Based on the End-use Industry, the market has been segmented into telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. The other segment includes healthcare and industrial. The automotive segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to growing environmental concern is anticipated to drive the demand for GaN power devices. Further, GaN power devices provide high power density over traditional operations in the automotive industry.

Global GaN Power Device Market Forecast, 2016-2026

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific GaN power devices market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid development in networking infrastructure and the presence of advanced IT Infrastructure are expected to accelerate the growth of the GaN power devices market. The demand for GaN power devices is increasing owing to the rising demand for power devices in the telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and aerospace & defense verticals in emerging Asian countries, such as Japan, India, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines. Moreover, increasing renewable energy generation and growth in electric vehicle production and EV charging markets are expected to drive the growth of the GaN power devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global GaN power devices market are, Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, MACOM Technology Solutions, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems Inc., Navitas Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, Ganpower International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ampleon, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., among others.