The global smart notebook market was valued at USD 42.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 151.4 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Smart notebook are portable devices designed to sync your handwritten notes over to an app, so you always have access. With the major emphasis on minimizing paper use and rapid growth rate of digital education platforms and E-learning software, the market for smart notebooks is likely to show tremendous growth prospects in coming years. It allows users in compiling notes-images and other media into virtual notebooks.

The increasing usage of smart notebook in the education sector are one of the most significant factors, which is forcing the end users to adopt more convenient techniques, these factors are driving the demand for smart notebooks across the industries. The growth of this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for creative stationary products, increasing emphasis on reducing paper consumption across the globe, and integration of cloud in such a simple product. However, storage integration issues and lack of awareness of product availability in developing economies might hamper the growth of smart notebook market to some extent during the forecast period

By Component Notebook Pen By Notebook Type Erasable Non-Erasable By Number of Pages Less Than 100 Between 100 to 200 More Than 200 By Distribution Channel Online Channel Company Owned

Third Party Website Offline Channel By End-User Architects Designers Office Professionals Students Others By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The notebook segment expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the global smart notebook market has been segmented into notebook and pen. Notebook being the primary purchase for the buyers, the segment is likely to maintain its dominance by 2026. Increasing digitization coupled with socio-environmental cause of reduction in paper consumption is likely to spur the growth of notebook segment in coming years. Moreover, regional governments promoting digital education platforms, and this is likely to benefit the smart notebook manufacturers that further driving the demand of smart notebook market during forecast period.

Based on notebook type, the erasable notebook segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.2% throughout the forecast period

Based on notebook type, the global smart notebook market has been segmented into erasable and non-erasable notebook types. Reusability is one of the most important factors which is enabling growth of this market. Easy to erase and store ability of smart notebook is also positively impacting environmental impact, by minimizing pulp and paper usage in notebooks. Erasable text offers unlimited pages which is also the second most marketing tagline used by manufacturers, because of which the segment is likely to show tremendous growth in next few years compared to non-erasable segment.

Based on Number of Pages, the Less than 100 pages smart notebook holds the majority chunk of market share because the pages can be erased multiple times and low cost associated with less number of pages

Based on number of pages, the global smart notebook market has been segmented into less than 100, between 100 to 200 and more than 200 pages. Less than 100 pages segment accounted for a major market share of 57.5% in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years. However, between 100 to 200 pages are generally ideal for the designers and architects as they are involved in jotting down more notes as compared to the student and office professional end users.

The offline segment expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the global smart notebook market is categorized into online (company owned, third party website) and offline. Offline segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years. The online segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to growing internet penetration in the developing countries. Online marketing and distribution portals could act as strong driving factor owing to increasing usage of internet amongst students and designers.

Based on End-user, the architects’ segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.2% throughout the forecast period

Based on the End User, the global smart notebook market is categorized into architects, designers, office professionals, students and others. Architects segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years. Moreover, during the forecast period office professional are expected to drive this market mainly due to higher replacement rates and rising number new users/hires especially in developing economies like Brazil, India and China.

Global Smart Notebook Market Forecast, 2016-2026, (US$ Mn)

North America to dominate the smart notebook market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share nearly 39.3% of the global smart notebook market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the high consumer awareness coupled with high purchasing power in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. The smart notebook market in developing regions is in the initial phases and is anticipated to boost owing to growing awareness towards benefits of smart notebook.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

Some of the key player in the smart notebook market are Moleskine, Rocketbook, ParKoo, Zohulu Wirebound, Elfin Book, Project Evo, NEWYES, Cuir Ally, Shenzhen Wobeeco Technology Co., Ltd. And among others.