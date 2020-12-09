Wed. Dec 9th, 2020

Market Overview 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market has witnessed dynamic growth over the past decade. AI in Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem are helping organizations in monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The increasing awareness among people, advancements in information technology, upgradation of intelligence and surveillance solutions, and increasing volume of data gathered from various sources have demanded the use of reliable and improved cyber security solutions in all industries. Artificial intelligence has led to an increase in the adoption rate of AI in Cyber security Ecosystem with the help of the increasing penetration of internet in both developing and developed countries. The private financial and banking sector has been marked as a major industry for the use of these security solutions, followed by healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors.

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Size 

According to AllTheResearch, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem will see substantial growth by USD 2.3 billion in 2023. Organizations like Dell Technologies Capital, Edison Partners, Accel, Citi Ventures, TCV, and Bain Capital Ventures are increasingly investing in cybersecurity. Security spending by organizations worldwide is overtaking IT spending. Security departments are expanding in size and budget for cyber security, in order to secure data and solutions. With increasing cybersecurity risks and regulations, most executive-level managers know more protection is required by them for securing their data.

Rising popularity of digitalization has made organizations depend more on the digitized information. Sharing of a vast amount of data in an external and internal environment, as well as across the globe, has made organizations a victim of cybercrimes through different forms of cyberattacks. Every successful online attack can harm an organization, as well as its reputation, data, and brand. It can further result in a loss of competitive advantage besides causing financial damage.

In a world full of contract breaches and high-profile data theft, it becomes important for an organization to analyze the future threats so that precautions can be made for their cybersafe. Technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning, etc., and new business models widely depend on global digitization for their growth. As systems become more complicated, interrelated, and hold more information, the exposure to such attacks becomes common, exposing the gaps in the security system of a business. The most important platform for rise in cybercrime activities is connectivity using Big Data, cloud, mobile services, and social media.

Ecosystem Snapshot: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market

AI in Cyber security market

The rise in the occurrence and complexity of cyber-attacks is driving the AI-enabled cyber systems. Increasing incidents of massive cyber-attacks globally have created awareness among organizations for securing their data. The motive behind these cyber-criminals are political rivalry, competitors move for financial gain and harming reputation of others, international data robbery, and radical religious group interest. Maximum cyber-attacks are for financial gain.

Ransomware in computer system or computer files has affected private organizations and government organizations on a large scale. Ransomware attacks such as WannaCry, Petya, SamSam, and BadRabbit have caused significant destructions for Microsoft users during 2016-2018. In March 2018, in Atlantis, U.S., the SamSam ransomware cyber-attack was generated. This ransomware deployed mostly in healthcare sector, accounting for 24 percent of attacks in 2018. As a result of this, many organizations had inaccessibility to various municipal services, huge data was leaked, and financial loss was faced in the U.S. The victims together were demanded around $50,000 USD worth Bitcoin. 

Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem

Components

Offering/Solutions

Services

Security Type

End-User

Deployment

Solution

Identity and Access Management

Professional Services

Network Security

Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

Cloud

Services

Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation)

Design and Integration

Endpoint Security

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

On-Premise

 

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Threat Assessment

Application Security

Healthcare

 

 

DDoS Mitigation

Consulting

Cloud Security

Manufacturing

 

 

Next-Generation Firewall

Training and Education

Others

Retail

 

 

IDS/IPS

Support and Maintenance

 

Public Utility

 

 

Security Information and Event Management

Managed Security Services

 

IT and Telecommunication

 

 

Email Security

 

 

 

 

 

Endpoint Security

 

 

 

 

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem was dominated by North America in 2018 and the region accounted for 38.3% share of the overall revenue. The growth is attributed to the presence of prominent players such as IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Root 9B, Symantec Carpeted Micro Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Herjavec, and Palo Alto Networks, which offer advanced solutions and services to all the sectors in the region. Increasing awareness about cybersecurity among private and government organizations is anticipated to drive the need for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to cross at the highest CAGR of ~28% over the forecast period. Protection of data in Asia Pacific region for security matters has encouraged national cybersecurity to invest in cyber security. Countries such as China and India have rapidly moved towards digitization in all industries, which is anticipated to increase cybercrime activities in the region. Thus, governments of China and India are in the process of implementing a strong and credible cyber security policy and action plan, to reduce the impact of cybercrime in the region. The governments in this region are significantly investing in trade and solutions for these cyber-attacks.

Market Statistics Glimpse: Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem

Market Statistics Glimpse -AI in Cyber security Ecosystem

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company

Ecosystem Positioning

Total Revenue

Industry

Region

Accenture

Service Provider    

 $39.6 Billon

Professional services

Global

Capgemini

Service Provider   

$14.6 Billion

IT Services

Global

Cognizant

Service Provider   

$16.1 Billion

IT Services

Global

HCL Technologies Limited

Service Provider   

$8.6 Billion

IT Services

Global

Wipro

Service Provider   

$8.4Billion

IT Services

Global

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets like AI. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogenous markets in detail. Data analytics, Cloud Logistics, Machine learning, computer vision markets are some of our key researched markets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem Major Interconnectivity

AI in Cyber security Ecosystem Major Interconnectivities

A Glance on Global AI in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem Trends:

Trends

Components

Offering/Solutions

Services

Security Type

Deployment

Cyber technology to secure automated network decisions and defend against adaptive autonomous cyber attackers at machine speed

Solution

Threat detection and prevention

 

 

0.52%

AI in cybersecurity will enable autonomous detection and mitigation of known cyber vulnerabilities

Services

 

Risk and Threat Assessment

 

0.47%

Machine learning-based cyber agents tailored to specific tactical networks, data flows, and message sets that can detect and deduce the intent of an attack

 

Threat detection and prevention

 

Network Security

0.89%

By mangesh

