Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market has witnessed dynamic growth over the past decade. AI in Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem are helping organizations in monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The increasing awareness among people, advancements in information technology, upgradation of intelligence and surveillance solutions, and increasing volume of data gathered from various sources have demanded the use of reliable and improved cyber security solutions in all industries. Artificial intelligence has led to an increase in the adoption rate of AI in Cyber security Ecosystem with the help of the increasing penetration of internet in both developing and developed countries. The private financial and banking sector has been marked as a major industry for the use of these security solutions, followed by healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors.

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Size

According to AllTheResearch, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem will see substantial growth by USD 2.3 billion in 2023. Organizations like Dell Technologies Capital, Edison Partners, Accel, Citi Ventures, TCV, and Bain Capital Ventures are increasingly investing in cybersecurity. Security spending by organizations worldwide is overtaking IT spending. Security departments are expanding in size and budget for cyber security, in order to secure data and solutions. With increasing cybersecurity risks and regulations, most executive-level managers know more protection is required by them for securing their data.

Rising popularity of digitalization has made organizations depend more on the digitized information. Sharing of a vast amount of data in an external and internal environment, as well as across the globe, has made organizations a victim of cybercrimes through different forms of cyberattacks. Every successful online attack can harm an organization, as well as its reputation, data, and brand. It can further result in a loss of competitive advantage besides causing financial damage.

In a world full of contract breaches and high-profile data theft, it becomes important for an organization to analyze the future threats so that precautions can be made for their cybersafe. Technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning, etc., and new business models widely depend on global digitization for their growth. As systems become more complicated, interrelated, and hold more information, the exposure to such attacks becomes common, exposing the gaps in the security system of a business. The most important platform for rise in cybercrime activities is connectivity using Big Data, cloud, mobile services, and social media.

Ecosystem Snapshot: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market

The rise in the occurrence and complexity of cyber-attacks is driving the AI-enabled cyber systems. Increasing incidents of massive cyber-attacks globally have created awareness among organizations for securing their data. The motive behind these cyber-criminals are political rivalry, competitors move for financial gain and harming reputation of others, international data robbery, and radical religious group interest. Maximum cyber-attacks are for financial gain.

Ransomware in computer system or computer files has affected private organizations and government organizations on a large scale. Ransomware attacks such as WannaCry, Petya, SamSam, and BadRabbit have caused significant destructions for Microsoft users during 2016-2018. In March 2018, in Atlantis, U.S., the SamSam ransomware cyber-attack was generated. This ransomware deployed mostly in healthcare sector, accounting for 24 percent of attacks in 2018. As a result of this, many organizations had inaccessibility to various municipal services, huge data was leaked, and financial loss was faced in the U.S. The victims together were demanded around $50,000 USD worth Bitcoin.

Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem

Components Offering/Solutions Services Security Type End-User Deployment Solution Identity and Access Management Professional Services Network Security Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence Cloud Services Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation) Design and Integration Endpoint Security Banking, Financial Services and Insurance On-Premise Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Threat Assessment Application Security Healthcare DDoS Mitigation Consulting Cloud Security Manufacturing Next-Generation Firewall Training and Education Others Retail IDS/IPS Support and Maintenance Public Utility Security Information and Event Management Managed Security Services IT and Telecommunication Email Security Endpoint Security

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem was dominated by North America in 2018 and the region accounted for 38.3% share of the overall revenue. The growth is attributed to the presence of prominent players such as IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Root 9B, Symantec Carpeted Micro Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Herjavec, and Palo Alto Networks, which offer advanced solutions and services to all the sectors in the region. Increasing awareness about cybersecurity among private and government organizations is anticipated to drive the need for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to cross at the highest CAGR of ~28% over the forecast period. Protection of data in Asia Pacific region for security matters has encouraged national cybersecurity to invest in cyber security. Countries such as China and India have rapidly moved towards digitization in all industries, which is anticipated to increase cybercrime activities in the region. Thus, governments of China and India are in the process of implementing a strong and credible cyber security policy and action plan, to reduce the impact of cybercrime in the region. The governments in this region are significantly investing in trade and solutions for these cyber-attacks.

Market Statistics Glimpse: Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Industry Region Accenture Service Provider $39.6 Billon Professional services Global Capgemini Service Provider $14.6 Billion IT Services Global Cognizant Service Provider $16.1 Billion IT Services Global HCL Technologies Limited Service Provider $8.6 Billion IT Services Global Wipro Service Provider $8.4Billion IT Services Global

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets like AI. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogenous markets in detail. Data analytics, Cloud Logistics, Machine learning, computer vision markets are some of our key researched markets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem Major Interconnectivity

A Glance on Global AI in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem Trends:

Trends Components Offering/Solutions Services Security Type Deployment Cyber technology to secure automated network decisions and defend against adaptive autonomous cyber attackers at machine speed Solution Threat detection and prevention 0.52% AI in cybersecurity will enable autonomous detection and mitigation of known cyber vulnerabilities Services Risk and Threat Assessment 0.47% Machine learning-based cyber agents tailored to specific tactical networks, data flows, and message sets that can detect and deduce the intent of an attack Threat detection and prevention Network Security 0.89%