The global data annotation market was valued at US$ 319.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1816.9 Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~24.3% during the forecast period.

Data annotation tools provide users for improving the data value by labelling & adding data attributes into it. Different combination of data characteristics helps the end-users for managing the data definition at a centralized location and eliminating the duplicity of rewriting similar standards in multiple places. Data annotation tools are majorly used to identify patterns and sense the possible injuries in computer vision. These functionalities will help a healthcare personal to automatic generation of reports after observing any patient symptoms. This also helps in accurate annotation for enhancing machine learning capabilities. The data annotation tools are used across most of the industries. This technology is also used in medical & healthcare applications like gene sequencing, and drug development.

Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation By Data Form Text Image Video Others By Annotation Type Supervised Semi-supervised Unsupervised By Compatible Platform Marketing & Sales Trade Shows Client Meetings Others By Composition Mac OS Windows Linux Others By End-use Industry IT & Telecom BFSI Automotive Healthcare Retail Others By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Increasing investments in research & development for autonomous vehicles are also contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Data annotation tools are playing an important role for the enhancement of AI applications in medical imaging technologies. The increasing demand for mining meaningful patterns from huge chunk of data is also accentuating the growth of data annotation tools market growth.

Global Data Annotation Tools Market, 2016-2026, (US$ Mn)

The Video segment accounted for the highest share in the year 2018

Video annotation involves adding metadata to unlabelled video in order to train a machine learning algorithm. Video annotation is used to train algorithms for a variety of tasks, from simple classification to the tracking of objects across multiple frames.

Tracking human poses becomes easier with video data annotation making it easy for machines to easily detect human activity and interactions in various situations.

Supervision segment shows held the largest market share in the year 2018

Supervised data annotation tools give reduced administration efforts and a high level of data integrity which results in improved chances of discovering interesting insights related to data as compared to other types of annotation tools.

The market for supervised annotation in North America stood at US$ 56.2Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 320.5Mn by 2026 growing at the highest CAGR of 25.70% in between 2018 and 2026.

North America is dominating the global data annotation tool market

North American region is expected to hold the pole position in the data annotation tools market owing to the increasing demand for self-driving cars across the region. The major manufacturers of automobiles such as Voyage, and General Motors are also using data annotation tools. Companies like Tesla are also using the data annotation tools for its computer vision algorithms in self-driving cars.

North American countries such as US, Mexico, and Canada has utilized data annotation tool on a large database of simulated driving data to develop context aware driving systems. Semi-Supervised data annotation tool supports their research efforts for driving database creation to enable data-driven approaches in the driving domain such as driving state and maneuver classification.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The major players operating in this global data annotation tools market includes Innodata, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., CloudApp, Playment Inc. amongst others.