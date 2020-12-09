“

The report titled Global Alumina Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Alumina market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Alumina market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Alumina market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Alumina market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Alumina report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Alumina report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Alumina market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Alumina market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Alumina market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Alumina market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Alumina market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alcoa, Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Hindalco, São Luís (Alumar), Hydro, Porto Trombetas, Aluminum Corporation of China, BHP Billiton Group, Glencore International, CVG Bauxilum, National Aluminum Company, United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited, Sangaredi, Hariom Rocks, Rio Tinto

Market Segmentation by Product: Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade

Grinding Grade

Cement Grade

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Refractory

Metallurgy

Other



The Alumina Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Alumina market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Alumina market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alumina market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Alumina industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alumina market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alumina market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alumina market?

Table of Contents:

1 Alumina Market Overview

1.1 Alumina Product Scope

1.2 Alumina Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alumina Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Metallurgical Grade

1.2.3 Refractory Grade

1.2.4 Grinding Grade

1.2.5 Cement Grade

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Alumina Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Alumina Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Refractory

1.3.3 Metallurgy

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Alumina Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Alumina Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Alumina Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Alumina Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Alumina Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Alumina Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Alumina Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Alumina Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Alumina Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Alumina Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Alumina Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Alumina Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Alumina Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Alumina Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alumina Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alumina as of 2019)

3.4 Global Alumina Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Alumina Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Alumina Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Alumina Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Alumina Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Alumina Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Alumina Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Alumina Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Alumina Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Alumina Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Alumina Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Alumina Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Alumina Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Alumina Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Alumina Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Alumina Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Alumina Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Alumina Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Alumina Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Alumina Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Alumina Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Alumina Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Alumina Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Alumina Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Alumina Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Alumina Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alumina Business

12.1 Alcoa

12.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alcoa Business Overview

12.1.3 Alcoa Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Alcoa Alumina Products Offered

12.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

12.2 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL)

12.2.1 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Business Overview

12.2.3 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Alumina Products Offered

12.2.5 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Recent Development

12.3 Hindalco

12.3.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hindalco Business Overview

12.3.3 Hindalco Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hindalco Alumina Products Offered

12.3.5 Hindalco Recent Development

12.4 São Luís (Alumar)

12.4.1 São Luís (Alumar) Corporation Information

12.4.2 São Luís (Alumar) Business Overview

12.4.3 São Luís (Alumar) Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 São Luís (Alumar) Alumina Products Offered

12.4.5 São Luís (Alumar) Recent Development

12.5 Hydro

12.5.1 Hydro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hydro Business Overview

12.5.3 Hydro Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hydro Alumina Products Offered

12.5.5 Hydro Recent Development

12.6 Porto Trombetas

12.6.1 Porto Trombetas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Porto Trombetas Business Overview

12.6.3 Porto Trombetas Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Porto Trombetas Alumina Products Offered

12.6.5 Porto Trombetas Recent Development

12.7 Aluminum Corporation of China

12.7.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Business Overview

12.7.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Alumina Products Offered

12.7.5 Aluminum Corporation of China Recent Development

12.8 BHP Billiton Group

12.8.1 BHP Billiton Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 BHP Billiton Group Business Overview

12.8.3 BHP Billiton Group Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BHP Billiton Group Alumina Products Offered

12.8.5 BHP Billiton Group Recent Development

12.9 Glencore International

12.9.1 Glencore International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Glencore International Business Overview

12.9.3 Glencore International Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Glencore International Alumina Products Offered

12.9.5 Glencore International Recent Development

12.10 CVG Bauxilum

12.10.1 CVG Bauxilum Corporation Information

12.10.2 CVG Bauxilum Business Overview

12.10.3 CVG Bauxilum Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CVG Bauxilum Alumina Products Offered

12.10.5 CVG Bauxilum Recent Development

12.11 National Aluminum Company

12.11.1 National Aluminum Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 National Aluminum Company Business Overview

12.11.3 National Aluminum Company Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 National Aluminum Company Alumina Products Offered

12.11.5 National Aluminum Company Recent Development

12.12 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited

12.12.1 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Business Overview

12.12.3 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Alumina Products Offered

12.12.5 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Recent Development

12.13 Sangaredi

12.13.1 Sangaredi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sangaredi Business Overview

12.13.3 Sangaredi Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sangaredi Alumina Products Offered

12.13.5 Sangaredi Recent Development

12.14 Hariom Rocks

12.14.1 Hariom Rocks Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hariom Rocks Business Overview

12.14.3 Hariom Rocks Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hariom Rocks Alumina Products Offered

12.14.5 Hariom Rocks Recent Development

12.15 Rio Tinto

12.15.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rio Tinto Business Overview

12.15.3 Rio Tinto Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Rio Tinto Alumina Products Offered

12.15.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

13 Alumina Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Alumina Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alumina

13.4 Alumina Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Alumina Distributors List

14.3 Alumina Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Alumina Market Trends

15.2 Alumina Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Alumina Market Challenges

15.4 Alumina Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

