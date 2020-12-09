The global open field smart irrigation systems market was valued at USD 219.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Smart irrigation refers to advanced irrigation systems that incorporate various sensors and network components for better efficiency. Open field smart irrigation refers to advanced irrigation systems that are equipped with sensor networks for real-time monitoring of weather and soil conditions. Sensors are used to monitor various parameters such as soil moisture content, humidity, temperature and others. The irrigation controller then operates water application based upon the sensor data. The prime motive behind the advent of smart irrigation systems is to enhance the overall water efficiency of irrigation systems. With the ever-rising population coupled with water scarcity issues worldwide, the demand for such advanced irrigation equipment is projected to remain strong in the coming years. Furthermore, Government encouragement for smart irrigation systems is further propelling the demand of open field smart irrigation system market.

However, the most significant challenge for the smart irrigation systems market is their high cost as compared to the conventional irrigation methods. Smart irrigation systems include different components such as sensors, irrigation controllers, digital flow meters and related network elements. Amongst these, irrigation controllers and digital flow meters form the costliest elements, thereby increasing the overall cost of irrigation system. For instance, irrigation controllers have prices ranging from US$ 1,000 (for small projects) to more than US$ 10,000 for larger projects.

The sensor segment expected to dominate the global open field smart irrigation systems market throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the global open field smart irrigation systems market has been segmented into irrigation controller, flow meters, sensors and others. The open field smart irrigation systems market was dominated by the irrigation controller segment in 2018. The segment accounted for a market share of 34.4% in terms of revenue, the total market revenue. Sensor network is the most important component in the overall open field smart irrigation system. The amount of water to be distributed is mainly dependent upon the information gathered using the sensor network. Also, sensors typically require higher maintenance and replacement as compared to the other components in the open field smart irrigation system. As a result, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Based on sensors, the soil moisture sensor segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period

Based on sensors, the global open field smart irrigation systems market has been segmented into soil moisture sensors, wind sensors, rain/freeze sensors, and others. Use of smart irrigation sensors with irrigation controllers improves the efficiency of irrigation process and reduce excess of water supply. Sensors identifies exact requirement of irrigation and guides irrigation controller to manage irrigation. Such advantages of sensors technology increasing its adopting in agricultural and large gardens and landscapes.

North America to dominate the open field smart irrigation systems market throughout the forecast period

North America represented the largest regional smart irrigation system market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The revenue share of North America in the global smart irrigation system market stood at 32.6% in 2018. The strong market position of the region is majorly on account of higher acceptance to technology among agricultural segments. The presence of sophisticated irrigation infrastructure has been instrumental in driving uptake of smart technologies for different applications including monitoring water flow, conveying remote alerts to the control center in case of malfunction, etc. Overall higher acceptance to technological innovations has boosted demand for innovative systems in the region. The U.S. represents the largest open field smart irrigation system market in North America and worldwide. The revenue share of the U.S. in the overall North America smart irrigation market stood at 76.5% in the base year 2018. The country is home to large number of smart irrigation vendors that are focused on introducing state-of-the-art irrigation systems. The government organizations in the U.S. including water agencies are offering rebates on adoption of smart and water efficient irrigation technologies to end-users. Consequently, demand for open field smart irrigation systems is presumed to remain high in the U.S. Open filed smart irrigation market in Latin America and Africa is still at nascent stage. It more likely that the new demand for open field smart irrigation will come from Asia Pacific region in upcoming years whereas Latin America and Middle East & Africa will contribute to the small portion of the new demand.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

Some of the key players in the open field smart irrigation systems market are Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic), Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim Ltd., The Toro Company, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc. among others.