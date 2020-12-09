The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 21.8 Bn in 2018 and will see substantial growth by USD 28.1 billion with 23.5% of CAGR by 2023.

From robots on the factory floor to driverless cars, AI is changing the automotive industry. The automotive industry has a long record of utilizing modern technologies to bring cost-effective, innovative, and reliable and safe vehicles to the market. At Present, major technologies that are driving the automotive market are artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. These technologies are helping in building autonomous vehicles, and they are enhancing the customer and employee experience. Companies like Ford are already applying AI to improve their customer and business operations through supply chain risk identification and in-vehicle predictive maintenance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size

According to AllTheResearch, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem will see substantial growth by USD 28.1 billion in 2023. Companies such as Tesla and Google have already started investing and using AI technologies in their autonomous vehicles, along with startups like Argo AI, Drive.ai, nuTonomy, Otto, Preferred Networks, and Zoox, which are looking for ways to extend the AI technology usage. By 2030, highly autonomous vehicles can account for 10 to 15 percent of new car sales. OEMs and suppliers are already planning and investing in autonomous vehicles, which will be powered by AI.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/334

The world’s largest automotive parts suppliers “Continental” has developed a virtual simulation program, which is AI-enabled. This development will help the company in generating 5,000 miles of vehicle test data per hour, whereas currently, it takes over 20 days from human efforts. The well-known company Volkswagen, in 2017, had developed its own speech technology team at its DATA: LAB in Munich to take over standardized communication with suppliers. This was done to support procurement processes for commodities and merchandise, which are under $10,000. Skoda has also launched testing software that uses autonomous drones for inspection of stock at its factory in Czechia. With the help of this technology, drones can detect, identify, and count empty containers outside the factory thrice a day and then transmit the data collected to Skoda’s logistics department for processing. Autonomous driving has been the central concern for the automotive industry for quite some time now. This revolutionary concept wouldn’t be possible without the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Advanced driver-assist features that are available in all the latest cars and trucks are enhanced with AI technology features, such as systems that alert drivers to hazardous road conditions, monitor blind spots in the driver’s view, assist with steering, and take automated actions to help vehicles avoid accidents and dangerous situations. In the automotive industry, autonomous vehicles are the new upcoming concept. Manufacturers and their technology partners are trying to develop AI-driven systems to enable self-driving cars and trucks. These systems combine a wide range of AI-enabled technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, network optimizations, and gesture-control features to provide vehicle intelligence that offer It’s self-driving ability to cars, with or without a human driver on board.

AI is an important technology for connected vehicles. For example, AI can predict component failures so that vehicle manufacturers and owners can work proactively to avoid problems. It can also provide drivers with location-based information and personalized advertising to help them find the things they need. Similarly, AI-enabled systems can send driving and accident data to insurance companies, which might offer incentives for safe driving habits.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry expert @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/334

Companies Covered in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

The major companies operating in the automotive AI market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, BMW AG, Audi AG, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Daimler AG.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segmentation

Offering Technology Process Security Type Application Hardware Deep Learning Professional Services Signal Recognition Human–Machine Interface Software Machine Learning Design and Integration Image Recognition Semi-autonomous Driving Context Awareness Risk and Threat Assessment Data Mining Autonomous Driving Computer Vision Consulting Natural Language Processing Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem was dominated by North America in 2018 and the US has made the highest investment of $5.4 Billion. The growth is attributed to the presence of major players such as Tesla, Daimler, Volkswagen Group, Subaru, and Hyundai, which are offering features and functions with this technology. In Germany, AI will enable significant automation, yielding up to 4 percent additional GDP in 2030. There are many robots and machines already on the job in automotive factories around the world, but these machines generally perform a few actions in a limited number of scenarios according to the given guidelines and rules.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Authority has estimated that the deployment of autonomous vehicles could save USD 300 billion by 2025, reducing collisions and enabling safe driving. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding autonomous technologies will complement AI in Automotive market growth. As consumers are rapidly adopting driver-assist technologies to reduce the driving burden and ensure road safety, the demand for autonomous vehicles will surge prolifically over the forecast timespan. Automotive manufacturers are taking note of these trends and are offering innovative driver assistance solutions to gain a competitive advantage.

In Europe, the semi-autonomous vehicles sector will be growing at 33% CAGR by 2026 due to the massive demand for driver-assistance technologies and for facilitating driving during heavy traffic conditions. Semi-autonomous technologies have already been rolled out for production and are expected to commercialize soon. Major automotive manufacturers in Europe such as Toyota and BMW have been offering semi-autopilot and drive cruise control in their latest models.

Market Statistics Glimpse: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Industry Region Toyota Product Provider $272 billion Automotive Global Volkswagen Product Provider $280 billion Automotive Global Mercedes-Benz Product Provider $100.0 billion Automotive Global General Motors Product Provider $147.0 billion Automotive Global Ford Product Provider $160.0 billion Automotive Global

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets like AI. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogenous markets in detail. Data analytics, Cloud Logistics, Machine learning, and computer vision markets are some of our key researched markets.

Ask for More customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/334

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem Major Interconnectivities

A Glance on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Ecosystem Trends:

Trends Offering Technology Process Security Type Application Impact Lane tracking and blind spot monitoring: A lane departure warning system warns the driver when the vehicle departs from the current travel lane without the lane changing signal. The ADAS system works on this by detecting traffic lane markings from the image data of a front or rear camera. This system also helps in left or right turn awareness (can be linked with ADAS) Software Signal Recognition 0.52% Volkswagen and Microsoft collaboration will provide customer experience, telematics, and productivity solutions. Software Human–Machine Interface 0.47% AI-powered supply chains have the flexibility to adapt and respond to changes in the product mix or unforeseen events, incorporating near real-time data on advertising campaigns, prices, and even weather forecasts. Eventually, AI will allow fully automated self-adjusting systems to make supply-chain management decisions autonomously, adjusting routes and volumes to meet predicted demand spikes Risk Assessment Semi-autonomous Driving 0.89%