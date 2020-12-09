According to Persistence Market Research, the global marine scrubber systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% between 2020 and 2030.

The basic objective of marine scrubber systems is that of treating engines’ exhaust stream with either fresh water or sea water through hydrated granules (lime-treated), so that the exhaust stream of SO x could be cleansed and non-toxic exhaust in line with emission regulation norms could be released in open environment either on land or later or in the sea.

The IMO (International Maritime Organization) states that ships need to reduce SOx outside as well as inside SECAAs (Sulfur Emission Control Areas). Also, norms have been introduced by MARPOL with the objective of preventing pollution in the sea by toxic constituents. This stringency is expected to witness EGC (Exhaust Gas Cleaning) technology being installed, thereby driving the marine scrubber systems market from 2020 to 2030.

The marine scrubber systems are reported to eliminate SO 2 by 90% and particulate matters by 70%. The business outlook is expected to be complemented further by awareness regarding health hazards caused by SO 2 emission. In 2016, the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) did pass an order limiting sulphur fuel content to 0.5%. It came into effect from Jan 1, 2020.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25126

Something More about Marine Scrubber Systems Market to Look into

The marine scrubber systems market is witnessing growth in demand for MGO (Marine Gas Oil) due to the ability of emitting sulphur in lower concentrations. This fuel is penetrating across various locations like the Caribbean Sea, the North Sea, the North American Waters, and the Baltic Sea. This has expanded the industry landscape further. The SECAs are increasingly adopting the oil.

Moreover, the commercial applications hold a significant market share. They are inclusive of bulk carriers, tankers, roll off/roll on ships, and container vessels. Plus, retrofit existing vessels are creating ripples. However, they being costlier than their counterparts could limit their usage, still, retrofit vessels will find their way as 2020 regulations need to be adhered to.

Coming to technology, wet technology is expected to rule the marine scrubber systems market. Furthermore, closed loop, open loop, hybrid technologies, out of which open loop technology is the most preferred one.

Covid-19 Effect on Industry

The outbreak of Covid-19 has slowed down the marine scrubber systems market, as infliction of partial/total lockdown all across has curbed the modes of transport, be it by air or by water. This scenario is expected to persist till the end of 2020. The year 2021 is bound to bring in new hopes in this regard. In fact, marine scrubber systems will reach a new “high” regarding demand as cleanliness would be looked upon as the top priority to prevent the further outbreak of any such pandemics.

Region-wise Analysis

Till the year 2019, it was the Asia-Pacific and Western Europe hold the largest share (more than 50%) of marine scrubber systems market. North America will also catch up, with ECA rules being put into practice for the Caribbean seas and North America Waters. The South East Asia will also experience an upswing with China and South Korea poised to be strong markets.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now>>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25126

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the marine scrubber systems market include:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

CR Ocean Engineering, LLC,

Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc.,

VDL AEC Maritime,

Valmet Corporation,

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.,

Yara International,

Clean Marine,

SAACKE,

Damen Shipyards Group N.V.,

Alfa Laval,

Kwangsung Co.

More from Persistencemarketresearch Intelligence: About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

E-mail id-[email protected]

Website: www.persistencemarketresearch.com