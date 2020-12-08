Connected Home Appliances Market: Introduction

As per the basic concept of connected devices, any home appliance that has the feature of Internet connectivity can be termed as a connected home appliance. The special features offered by connected home appliances these days include accessibility from any remote location using mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Connected home appliances can not only be controlled from a remote location, but also can be monitored from a remote location owing to features such as appliance health and service life, among others. As connected home appliances are energy-efficient solutions compared to their traditional counterparts, the adoption of connected home appliances is significantly high across the globe.

Connected Home Appliances Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers of the connected home appliances market is an increase in awareness and the need for security in homes, which has led to the adoption of connected home appliances by consumers across the globe. Moreover, increase in the number of technology enthusiasts across the world has led to the growth of the connected home appliances market. Another driver of the connected home appliances market is the increasing adoption of smartphones, which has, in turn, boosted the adoption of connected home appliances.

However, low penetration of Internet infrastructure and affordability issues prevalent in most of the underdeveloped as well as certain developing regions are some of the factors hampering the growth of the connected home appliances market in these regions.

Connected Home Appliances Market: Segmentation

The connected home appliances market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, vertical, and region.

On the basis of type, the connected home appliances market can be segmented into:

Laundry Appliances Smart Washers Smart Dryers Others

Water Treatment Appliances Smart Refrigeration Smart Cooking Appliances (Ranges, Wall Ovens, Range Hoods And Vents) Cleaning Appliances (Dishwashers, Disposers, and Trash Compactors Etc.)

Kitchen Appliances Replacement Smart Filters Smart Water Heaters Smart Water Softeners Water Filtration Systems

Others Smart LED Lighting Smart Air Purifiers & Filters Smart Compactors



Among the type segments, the kitchen appliance type is estimated to dominate the global connected appliances market and the other types segment is expected to gain a substantial market share of the global connected home appliances market.

On the basis of technology, the connected home appliances market can be segmented into:

Wi-Fi

NFC

Bluetooth

Among all these technology segments, Wi-Fi technology is expected to be the most attractive segment throughout the forecast period in the connected home appliances market.

Connected Home Appliances Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global connected home appliances market identified across the value chain include AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; ARRIS Group Inc.; Comcast Corporation;, Robert Bosch GmbH; Samsung Group; Whirlpool Corporation and General Electric.

Connected Home Appliances Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global connected home appliances market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan connected home appliances market is expected to hold a major market share of the global connected home appliances market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of connected home appliances market players in the region as well as the increased focus on the innovation of existing connected home appliances in the region. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan connected home appliances market is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period due to increased technology spending in countries such as India and Greater China for connected home appliances as well as the high demand for cost-effective advanced home appliances in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan connected home appliances market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, organization size, and vertical.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the Connected Home Appliances market includes,

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

