Persistence Market Research offers essential insights into the global wool yarn market, and provides extensive information through structured market research. The report on the wool yarn market, for the historical period of 2014–2018 and assessment period of 2019–2029, analyzes the market, and forecasts the upcoming market scenario based on yarn type, wool type, application, and region. The global wool yarn market was pegged at more than US$ 33,500 Mn in terms of value at the end of 2018, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 50,500 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2029, registering a CAGR of over 4%.

Rising Consumption of Apparel and Upholstery Fabrics, Owing to Changing Lifestyles, Boosting Market Growth

Increasing disposable income and per capita consumer spending on clothing and other textiles, coupled with the growing youth inclination towards fashion trends, has escalated the consumption of wool yarn in end-use industries. The increasing preference for upholstery fabrics among consumers to enhance the appearance of their home interiors is also creating a lucrative impact on the wool yarn market, as wool yarn is used in the manufacturing of curtains, carpets, etc.

The textile market has been growing at a significant rate. Owing to this, textile manufacturers are demanding raw materials such as wool yarn. Thus, the growing textile industry is acting as an influencing factor for the global wool yarn market. Increasing consumption of wool in end-use industries, especially in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific, is set to boost cloth production, which is expected to increase the demand for wool yarn in the market. Growing retail sales infrastructure, such as malls, is creating a positive influence on the wool yarn market, while the increased penetration of online retailing in the clothing sector is indirectly driving market growth. Easy availability of raw wool in countries such as Australia and New Zealand is driving wool yarn production in these regions.

These countries produce various types of wool yarn, such as Merion wool, Shetland wool, Teeswater wool, etc., in large volumes, which has led to an increase in the wool yarn market volume significantly. In other countries of Asia Pacific, government initiatives are promoting the production of wool yarn. For instance, the Indian Government is working on persuading growers to focus on wool production, rather than meat production. The production in such countries is further backed by the availability of cheap labor. Hence, a considerable amount of wool yarn produced in India is exported to the international markets.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices & Increasing Consumption of Blended Yarn Restraining the Wool Yarn Market

Fluctuations in raw wool prices are mainly due to unfavorable weather conditions, which directly affect those into sheep rearing on a large scale, creating a negative impact on the wool yarn market. Increasing consumption of alternatives such as cotton, polyester, and other blended yarn is also hampering the demand for wool yarn in the market.

Companies Profiles

The Woolmark Company

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Ortovox

HTX- Shanghai Huaxiang Woolen Co.,Ltd.

Wool Yarns of New Zealand

American Woolen Company

Sudwolle Group

John Marshall & Company (Joma)

Shandong Hengtai Textile Co. Ltd

Henan First Textile & Apparel (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Charmkey Textile Co.,Ltd

Ferney Spinning Mills Limited

Rosy Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd.

Sharman Woolen Mills Ltd

KentWool

Geetanjali Woolens

Lawton Yarns

Shanghai Token Cashmere Co.,Ltd

Jayashree Textiles

