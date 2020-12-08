

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, The J.M.Smucker Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Ajinomoto Foods, Haco Asia Pacific, Industria Colombiana deCafé, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Mauro Demetrio, Paulig Group, PEET’S COFFEE & TEA, Strauss, Tres Corações Alimentos, Trung Nguyen Market Segment by Product Type: CoffeeBeans, Packaged Coffee Powder Market Segment by Application: , HotDrinks , Food and Suppliments , Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Roast and Ground Coffee market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Roast and Ground Coffee market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Roast and Ground Coffee industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Roast and Ground Coffee market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Roast and Ground Coffee market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Roast and Ground Coffee market

TOC

1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roast and Ground Coffee

1.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 CoffeeBeans

1.2.3 Packaged Coffee Powder

1.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Application

1.3.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 HotDrinks

1.3.3 Food and Suppliments

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Roast and Ground Coffee Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Roast and Ground Coffee Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Roast and Ground Coffee Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.3.3 Mexico

3.4 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 UK

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Indonesia

3.5.9 Thailand

3.5.10 Malaysia

3.5.11 Philippines

3.5.12 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.6.3 Brazil

3.7 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 GCC Countries

3.7.5 Egypt

3.7.6 South Africa 4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roast and Ground Coffee Business

6.1 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Products Offered

6.1.5 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Recent Development

6.2 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS

6.2.1 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Corporation Information

6.2.2 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Products Offered

6.2.5 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Recent Development

6.3 The J.M.Smucker Company

6.3.1 The J.M.Smucker Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 The J.M.Smucker Company Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 The J.M.Smucker Company Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 The J.M.Smucker Company Products Offered

6.3.5 The J.M.Smucker Company Recent Development

6.4 Keurig Green Mountain

6.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Corporation Information

6.4.2 Keurig Green Mountain Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Keurig Green Mountain Products Offered

6.4.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Development

6.5 Ajinomoto Foods

6.5.1 Ajinomoto Foods Corporation Information

6.5.2 Ajinomoto Foods Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Ajinomoto Foods Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Ajinomoto Foods Products Offered

6.5.5 Ajinomoto Foods Recent Development

6.6 Haco Asia Pacific

6.6.1 Haco Asia Pacific Corporation Information

6.6.2 Haco Asia Pacific Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Haco Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Haco Asia Pacific Products Offered

6.6.5 Haco Asia Pacific Recent Development

6.7 Industria Colombiana deCafé

6.6.1 Industria Colombiana deCafé Corporation Information

6.6.2 Industria Colombiana deCafé Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Industria Colombiana deCafé Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Industria Colombiana deCafé Products Offered

6.7.5 Industria Colombiana deCafé Recent Development

6.8 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

6.8.1 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Corporation Information

6.8.2 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Products Offered

6.8.5 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Recent Development

6.9 Mauro Demetrio

6.9.1 Mauro Demetrio Corporation Information

6.9.2 Mauro Demetrio Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Mauro Demetrio Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Mauro Demetrio Products Offered

6.9.5 Mauro Demetrio Recent Development

6.10 Paulig Group

6.10.1 Paulig Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Paulig Group Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Paulig Group Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Paulig Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Paulig Group Recent Development

6.11 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA

6.11.1 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Corporation Information

6.11.2 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Roast and Ground Coffee Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Products Offered

6.11.5 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Recent Development

6.12 Strauss

6.12.1 Strauss Corporation Information

6.12.2 Strauss Roast and Ground Coffee Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Strauss Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Strauss Products Offered

6.12.5 Strauss Recent Development

6.13 Tres Corações Alimentos

6.13.1 Tres Corações Alimentos Corporation Information

6.13.2 Tres Corações Alimentos Roast and Ground Coffee Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Tres Corações Alimentos Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Tres Corações Alimentos Products Offered

6.13.5 Tres Corações Alimentos Recent Development

6.14 Trung Nguyen

6.14.1 Trung Nguyen Corporation Information

6.14.2 Trung Nguyen Roast and Ground Coffee Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Trung Nguyen Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Trung Nguyen Products Offered

6.14.5 Trung Nguyen Recent Development 7 Roast and Ground Coffee Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roast and Ground Coffee

7.4 Roast and Ground Coffee Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Distributors List

8.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roast and Ground Coffee by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roast and Ground Coffee by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roast and Ground Coffee by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roast and Ground Coffee by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roast and Ground Coffee by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roast and Ground Coffee by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

