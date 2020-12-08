Boutique Hotel Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Boutique Hotel market for 2020-2025.

The “Boutique Hotel Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Boutique Hotel industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Room

F&B

SPA