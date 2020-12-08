

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, SAB Miller, The Wine Group, Torres, Treasury Wine Estates, Vino Concha y Toro, ABD, Aceo, Aha Yeto, Arcus, Asahi Breweries, Belvedere Vodka, Ben Nevis Distillery, Boston Beer, Camino Real Distillery, Cape North, Christiania Spirits, Cia Tequileria Los Valores, G. G. Yuengling & Son, Distell Group Market Segment by Product Type: Wine, Beer, Cider, Other Market Segment by Application: , Supermarkets and Hypermarkets , Convenience Stores , Specialist Retailers , Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alcoholic Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Alcoholic Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alcoholic Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alcoholic Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alcoholic Drinks market

TOC

1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcoholic Drinks

1.2 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Wine

1.2.3 Beer

1.2.4 Cider

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alcoholic Drinks Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Specialist Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Alcoholic Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Alcoholic Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Alcoholic Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcoholic Drinks Business

6.1 Anheuser Busch InBev

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Anheuser Busch InBev Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Anheuser Busch InBev Products Offered

6.1.5 Anheuser Busch InBev Recent Development

6.2 Accolade Wines

6.2.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

6.2.2 Accolade Wines Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Accolade Wines Products Offered

6.2.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

6.3 Bacardi

6.3.1 Bacardi Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bacardi Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Bacardi Products Offered

6.3.5 Bacardi Recent Development

6.4 Beam-Suntory

6.4.1 Beam-Suntory Corporation Information

6.4.2 Beam-Suntory Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Beam-Suntory Products Offered

6.4.5 Beam-Suntory Recent Development

6.5 Carlsberg Group

6.5.1 Carlsberg Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Carlsberg Group Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Carlsberg Group Products Offered

6.5.5 Carlsberg Group Recent Development

6.6 Constellation Brands

6.6.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

6.6.2 Constellation Brands Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Constellation Brands Products Offered

6.6.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

6.7 China Resource Enterprise

6.6.1 China Resource Enterprise Corporation Information

6.6.2 China Resource Enterprise Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 China Resource Enterprise Products Offered

6.7.5 China Resource Enterprise Recent Development

6.8 Diageo

6.8.1 Diageo Corporation Information

6.8.2 Diageo Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Diageo Products Offered

6.8.5 Diageo Recent Development

6.9 Heineken

6.9.1 Heineken Corporation Information

6.9.2 Heineken Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Heineken Products Offered

6.9.5 Heineken Recent Development

6.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery

6.10.1 E. & J. Gallo Winery Corporation Information

6.10.2 E. & J. Gallo Winery Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 E. & J. Gallo Winery Products Offered

6.10.5 E. & J. Gallo Winery Recent Development

6.11 Pernod Ricard

6.11.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information

6.11.2 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Pernod Ricard Products Offered

6.11.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development

6.12 SAB Miller

6.12.1 SAB Miller Corporation Information

6.12.2 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 SAB Miller Products Offered

6.12.5 SAB Miller Recent Development

6.13 The Wine Group

6.13.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 The Wine Group Products Offered

6.13.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

6.14 Torres

6.14.1 Torres Corporation Information

6.14.2 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Torres Products Offered

6.14.5 Torres Recent Development

6.15 Treasury Wine Estates

6.15.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information

6.15.2 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Treasury Wine Estates Products Offered

6.15.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development

6.16 Vino Concha y Toro

6.16.1 Vino Concha y Toro Corporation Information

6.16.2 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Vino Concha y Toro Products Offered

6.16.5 Vino Concha y Toro Recent Development

6.17 ABD

6.17.1 ABD Corporation Information

6.17.2 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 ABD Products Offered

6.17.5 ABD Recent Development

6.18 Aceo

6.18.1 Aceo Corporation Information

6.18.2 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Aceo Products Offered

6.18.5 Aceo Recent Development

6.19 Aha Yeto

6.19.1 Aha Yeto Corporation Information

6.19.2 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Aha Yeto Products Offered

6.19.5 Aha Yeto Recent Development

6.20 Arcus

6.20.1 Arcus Corporation Information

6.20.2 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Arcus Products Offered

6.20.5 Arcus Recent Development

6.21 Asahi Breweries

6.21.1 Asahi Breweries Corporation Information

6.21.2 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Asahi Breweries Products Offered

6.21.5 Asahi Breweries Recent Development

6.22 Belvedere Vodka

6.22.1 Belvedere Vodka Corporation Information

6.22.2 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Belvedere Vodka Products Offered

6.22.5 Belvedere Vodka Recent Development

6.23 Ben Nevis Distillery

6.23.1 Ben Nevis Distillery Corporation Information

6.23.2 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.23.3 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Ben Nevis Distillery Products Offered

6.23.5 Ben Nevis Distillery Recent Development

6.24 Boston Beer

6.24.1 Boston Beer Corporation Information

6.24.2 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.24.3 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Boston Beer Products Offered

6.24.5 Boston Beer Recent Development

6.25 Camino Real Distillery

6.25.1 Camino Real Distillery Corporation Information

6.25.2 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.25.3 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Camino Real Distillery Products Offered

6.25.5 Camino Real Distillery Recent Development

6.26 Cape North

6.26.1 Cape North Corporation Information

6.26.2 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.26.3 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Cape North Products Offered

6.26.5 Cape North Recent Development

6.27 Christiania Spirits

6.27.1 Christiania Spirits Corporation Information

6.27.2 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.27.3 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Christiania Spirits Products Offered

6.27.5 Christiania Spirits Recent Development

6.28 Cia Tequileria Los Valores

6.28.1 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Corporation Information

6.28.2 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.28.3 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Products Offered

6.28.5 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Recent Development

6.29 G. G. Yuengling & Son

6.29.1 G. G. Yuengling & Son Corporation Information

6.29.2 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.29.3 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 G. G. Yuengling & Son Products Offered

6.29.5 G. G. Yuengling & Son Recent Development

6.30 Distell Group

6.30.1 Distell Group Corporation Information

6.30.2 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Description, Business Overview

6.30.3 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.30.4 Distell Group Products Offered

6.30.5 Distell Group Recent Development 7 Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Alcoholic Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alcoholic Drinks

7.4 Alcoholic Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Alcoholic Drinks Distributors List

8.3 Alcoholic Drinks Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Alcoholic Drinks by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Alcoholic Drinks by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Alcoholic Drinks by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

