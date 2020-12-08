Market Report Summary

Market – Single Lead Ecg Machines Market

Market Value – US$ 730 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 9.9 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Understanding various facets of the global single-lead ECG monitors market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”.

The comprehensive single-lead ECG monitors market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global single-lead ECG monitors market.

These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global single-lead ECG monitors market.

Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market: Insights on Market Segments

The global market for single-lead ECG monitors is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

By product type, recording based single-lead ECG monitor segment is estimated to largely contribute to the valuation of the global market. The real-time single-lead ECG monitor segment is projected to grow at a comparatively high CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period

Application wise, there is a higher demand for single-lead ECG monitors in atrial fibrillation indication. The atrial fibrillation application segment is also estimated to be the largest and expected to be the most lucrative in the coming year

By region, use of single-lead ECG monitors in North America, especially in the U.S, is increasing at a high scale due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to show higher adoption of single-lead ECG monitors, thus making this region as a potential growth propeller portraying huge opportunities for manufacturers of single-lead ECG monitors

By end user, home care settings segment is expected to show significant market attractiveness with respect to use of single-lead ECGs. However, hospital facilities segment is the largest with a high market valuation of about US$ 186 Mn in 2017

Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market: Market Forecast Analysis

The global single-lead ECG monitors market is expected to witness stellar growth in the coming years. The global market for single-lead ECG monitors was valued at around US$ 344 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 730 Mn by the end of 2025. The global market for single-lead ECG monitors is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.9% throughout the period of forecast (2017-2025).

