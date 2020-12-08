Market Report Summary

Market – Intra Operative Imaging Market

Market Value – US$ 800 Mn in 2024

Market CAGR Value – 9.4 % in 2024

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Persistence Market Research has recently published its report on the global market for intraoperative imaging, excerpts from which predict the market to be presently valued at US$ 513.9 million. According to the report, the demand for intraoperative imaging will keep surging on the grounds of increasing adoption of minimally-invasive surgeries and remarkable progress witnessed in the field of diagnostic imaging for neurosurgeries.

The world’s leading medical research institutes are also taking big leaps towards development of advanced imaging technologies. By the end of 2024, the global intraoperative imaging market will expand at a CAGR of 9.4% and bring in an estimated US$ 1,145.3 million in revenues.

Company Profiles

Brainlab AG

NeuroLogica Corporation

GE Healthcare

IMRIS, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Intraoperative imaging systems are gaining popularity in the global healthcare industry as notable industry leaders are building strategic collaborations & partnerships to foray into this market. The global intraoperative imaging market continues to remain uncharted as patients as well as medical professionals from around the world aren’t entirely aware of the diagnostic benefits of intraoperative imaging, compared to other existing imaging technologies. After gaining acceptance in hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe, intraoperative imaging devices can be further evolved to include features such as real-time imaging.

Nearly three-fourth of global intraoperative imaging revenues are concentrated in the sales of intraoperative imaging systems. The report reveals that throughout the forecast period, intraoperative imaging services will lose out on revenue share, and be valued at a little less than US$ 300 million by 2024-end. Also, the use of intraoperative imaging systems will primarily be in the field of neurosurgery.

Based on the research findings, neurosurgical intervention will be the largest application of intraoperative imaging in the world. By the end of 2024, nearly US$ 400 million worth of intraoperative imaging systems will be globally consumed by neurosurgical imaging procedures. Additionally, the demand for intraoperative imaging will be fairly high in orthopedic and cardiovascular diagnosis.

In the report titled “Intraoperative Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” hospitals are observed to be the largest end-users of intraoperative imaging. While hospitals will undoubtedly dominate the global intraoperative imaging market revenues, cancer research institutes are also expected to increase their expenditure on intraoperative imaging devices.

With the help of intraoperative imaging systems, these institutes are striving to improve the diagnostic & imaging approach for treatment of various cancers. In 2016, nearly US$ 180 million worth of intraoperative imaging systems were consumed by global cancer research institutes.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape Surgical And Respiratory Masks Market

