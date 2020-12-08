Web Filtering Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Web Filtering market for 2020-2025.

The “Web Filtering Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Web Filtering industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Cisco

Symantec

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

Sophos

Barracuda Networks

Zscaler

Trustwave

Iboss

Webroot

Interoute

Titan HQ

Virtela

Netskope

Censornet

Clearswift

Wavecrest Computing

Cyren

GFI Software

Untangle

Contentkeeper Technologies

Kaspersky Lab. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Retail