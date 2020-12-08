Tue. Dec 8th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Covid-19 Impact on Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: BMC Software, CA Technologies, Citrix Systems, HPE, IBM, etc.

Bybasavraj.t

Dec 8, 2020 , ,

The report titled Cloud-enabling Technologies Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cloud-enabling Technologies market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud-enabling Technologies industry. Growth of the overall Cloud-enabling Technologies market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud-enabling Technologies Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud-enabling Technologies industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud-enabling Technologies market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • BMC Software
  • CA Technologies
  • Citrix Systems
  • HPE
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Dell
  • Adaptive Computing
  • Brocade Communications Systems
  • Fujitsu
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Infosys
  • NEC
  • Puppet
  • Red Hat
  • SAP
  • ServiceNow
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Veeam Software
  • Wipro
  • .

    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Cloud-enabling Technologies market is segmented into

  • Cloud Automation
  • Compliance Management

  • Based on Application Cloud-enabling Technologies market is segmented into

  • Virtualization
  • A&M Solutions
  • SOA Solutions

  • Regional Coverage of the Cloud-enabling Technologies Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Cloud-enabling Technologies Market:

    Cloud-enabling

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Cloud-enabling Technologies market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Cloud-enabling Technologies market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Cloud-enabling Technologies market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Cloud-enabling Technologies market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Cloud-enabling Technologies market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Cloud-enabling Technologies market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

