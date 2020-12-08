The global crypto asset management market was valued at USD 94.55 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 325.5 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Crypto asset, which has all the properties of cryptocurrency, is a digital derivative financial instrument issued by a group of individuals or companies to acquire assets for capitalization or to attract financial resources to implement promising projects. Crypto asset management solution provides users of all proficiency levels a more centralized location to manage their investments.

The growing need to make a user-friendly process for cryptocurrency transactions and the need to safeguard crypto assets across the world are some important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global crypto asset management market throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, rising implementation of crypto asset management software in central securities depositories (CSDs), payments market infrastructures (PMIs), custodian banks, and central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) for effective incorporation of crypto assets with traditional financial assets management systems is also driving the demand for crypto asset management tools.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/346

Further, companies are developing advanced crypto asset management solutions for providing enhanced financial safety and security on premises. For instance, In June 2019, Metaco SA, AlgoTrader and Cysec have entered a partnership to provide a Swiss-made crypto asset management ecosystem for financial organisations to manage the complete life cycle of their crypto assets, from reliable storage and management to automated trading and implementation.

However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by the lack of supportive and well-structured government regulations for crypto assets in some countries and high costs associated with crypto assets infrastructure.

By Deployment 1. On-premise

2. Cloud

3. Software as a Service (SaaS) By End-user 1. Institutions

2. Retail and E-commerce

3. Government

4. Others (Media & Entertainment and Travel & Tourism) By Region 1. North America (US and Canada)

2. Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

5. Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on Deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period:

Based on Deployment, the crypto asset management market has been segmented into on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS). The on-premises deployment segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period due to its wide range of functionalities, such as easy deployment, complete access to crypto asset solutions, and high-end security. The rising demand for security is anticipated to drive the demand for on-premises solutions. The solution providers have full control over the hardware, software, data, and maintenance. All the operational activities such as configuration, deployment of the solution, maintenance, and setup are handled locally on the end user’s premises. Further, it also offers flexibility, reliability, scalability, and location-independent services, which is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.Based on Deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-user, the institution segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on End-user, the market has been segmented into Institutions, retail and e-commerce, government, and others. The other segment includes media and entertainment and travel and tourism. The institution segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising integration of digital currency within the traditional banking systems. Institutional clients include hedge fund providers, brokerage firms, financial firms, and investment firms. Cryptocurrencies provide numerous advantages to institutional clients, such as borderless transaction settlement, faster payment system, and higher security, which is anticipated to drive demand for crypto asset management tools among institutions. Further, the growing need for securing crypto assets and simplifying the exchange and trading process is expected to fuel the demand for crypto asset management solutions.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry [email protected]https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/346

Global Crypto Asset Management Market, 2016-2026, (US$ Mn)

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period.

The North America crypto asset management market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to emerge as the largest market for the growth of crypto asset management. The market is growing due to the large-scale end-users of crypto asset management solutions among financial organizations. The expansion in crypto currencies has created huge opportunities for financial organizations across the US. Institutions are adopting digital currencies as digital assets, owing to the growing exchange trading platforms and Initial Coin Offerings, which is expected to drive the demand for crypto asset management solutions.

Ask for More customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/346

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence in Crypto Asset Management Market:

The major players operating in the global crypto asset management market are, Diginex Limited, BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Bakkt, LLC, Exodus, ICONOMI, itBit Pte. Ltd., Koine Finance, Metaco SA, Vo1t, Harvex, and Gemini Trust Company, LLC, among others.