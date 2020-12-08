The global digital forensics components market was valued at USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Digital forensics, also known as computer forensics, is a branch of forensic science that includes the recovery, investigation, identification, presentation, and validation of facts concerning digital evidence obtained on computers or similar digital storage media devices. Digital forensics can be conducted by tools such as data acquisition and preservation, data recovery, forensic data analysis, forensic decryption and review, and reporting. The demand for the digital forensics component market is increasing owing to increasing instances of cyber-attacks and rapid technological advancement in connectivity and computing.

Additionally, the advent of mobile and online banking is resulting in major cybercrimes, which can lead to the loss of customer data and information and heavy financial loss for organizations. Increasing safety and security concerns among organizations are pushing the demand for digital forensics components. Also, the extensive use of IoT devices in numerous end-use Industry areas, such as smart transportation, smart grids, smart city projects, smart homes, and vehicular connectivity and autonomous vehicles are fuelling the demand for digital forensics components market. With the rapid integration of IoT devices, the chances of unusual events such as cyber-attacks and data loss have increased considerably.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/347

Further, companies are focusing on developing innovative products and services and are investing in research & development to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2017, Guidance Software, Inc. has entered a partnership with a leading player in malware detection “Lastline Inc”. The integration combines EnCase Endpoint Security with Lastline Enterprise to automate and improve the incident response workflow and increase their ability to respond to advanced cyberattacks.

However, digital forensics component market growth is expected to be hindered by a lack of expertise in deploying these solutions and increasing the complexities of mobile and other devices.

By Component Hardware Forensic Systems

Forensic Devices

Forensic Adapters

Others Software Services Professional services

Managed services By Type Computer Forensics Network Forensics Mobile Device Forensics Cloud Forensics By Tool Forensics Data Analysis Data Recovery Review and Reporting Forensic Decryption Others By End-use Industry Defense and Aerospace BFSI Telecom and IT Transportation and Logistics Retail Healthcare Others (Education and Energy & Utilities) By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on Type, the network forensics segment is expected to hold the largest share in the digital forensics component market during the forecast period.

Based on Type, the digital forensics component market has been segmented into computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, and cloud forensics. The network forensics segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Network forensics aims at collecting evidence through recording, capturing, and analyzing network packets to verify the source of network security attacks. The escalating number of attacks on the network and rising penetration of the internet in homes are some of the key factors that are expected to boost the demand for this segment. Further, with the increasing demand for network security, the need for digital forensics services has increased in the market.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry [email protected] https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/347

Based on Tool, the forensic data analysis segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the digital forensics components market during the forecast period.

Based on Tool, the market has been segmented into forensics data analysis, data recovery, review and reporting, forensic decryption, and others. The forensic data analysis segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing need for data analytical tools for identifying the significance of potential evidence, prioritizing it, and deciding whether more processing is required, is expected to drive the demand for this segment. Also, this tool offers several benefits such as recording and retrieval capabilities, better visibility of risks, and deep analysis capabilities through metadata. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the forensic data analysis segment.

Based on the End-use Industry, the BFSI segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the digital forensics components market during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Industry, the market has been segmented into defense & aerospace, BFSI, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others. The other segment includes education and energy & utilities. The BFSI segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing requirement for digital forensics components to determine digital evidence for bank account investigation or fraud investigation is expected to accelerate the demand for digital forensics components. Further, with the growing pace of digitalization, consumers are becoming more tech-savvy while attackers are getting more expertized in cracking codes and breaking down firewalls. The rising need for securing individual financial and personal information is driving the demand for digital forensic in BFSI.

Global Digital Forensics Components Market, 2016-2026,(US$ Bn)

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global digital forensics components market during the forecast period.

The North America digital forensics components market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid development in networking infrastructure and the presence of advanced IT infrastructure are expected to accelerate the growth of the digital forensics components in the region. The major players present in North America such as LogRhythm, Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., Accessdata Group, Inc., and Paraben Corporation, specialize in digital forensic solutions. Further, the high investment capacity of the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Ask for More customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/347

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence for Digital Forensics Components Market:

The major players operating in the global digital forensics components market are, Accessdata Group, Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., Cellmark Forensic Services, MSAB, FireEye, Inc., CCL Solutions Group Ltd., Oxygen Forensics, Binary Intelligence LLC, Global Digital Forensics, LogRhythm, Inc., Cellebrite, Magnet Forensics, Inc., Digital Detective Group, and Paraben Corporation, among others.