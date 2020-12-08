The global wearable devices market was valued at USD 22,413.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Wearable devices are small electronic devices which are a combination of wireless networking and mobile computing technology. The wearable technology helps integrate mobile computing for day-to-day activities or work. The growth of the wearable devices market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for wearable devices in healthcare applications and increasing consumer preferences for sophisticated wearables. Moreover, new technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices and increasing investment in research & development on the integrated activity tracking devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global wearable devices market in the coming years.

Wearable Devices Market Segmentation By Component 1. Positioning and Networking Component 2. Control Component 3. Sensing Component 4. Display and Optoelectronic Component 5. Memory Component 6. Interfacing Component 7. Others By Product Type 1. Wristwear 2. Neckwear 3. Footwear 4. Headwear & Eyewear 5. Bodywear 6. Others By Operating System 1. Android 2. Android Wear 3. Windows 4. WatchOS 5. Tizen 6. Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) 7. Others By Connectivity 1. Bluetooth 2. Wi-Fi 3. 3G 4. 4G 5. Others By Mode of Operation 1. Standalone 2. Tethered 3. Dual By Application 1. Consumer Electronics 2. Industrial Applications 3. Healthcare 4. Others By Distribution Channel 1. Direct 1. Inbound/outbound 2. Company Website 3. Company Owned Store 2. Indirect 1. Retail Store 1. Supermarket and Hyper Market 2. Speciality Stores 3. E-Tailers 4. Others 2. Others By Region 1. North America (US and Canada) 2. Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) 3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) 4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) 5. Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Wearable Devices Market Size, 2016-26, (US$ Mn)

Based on product type, the wristwear segment is expected to dominate the wearable devices market throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the global wearable devices market has been segmented into wristwear, neckwear, footwear, headwear & eyewear, bodywear, and others. The wristwear segment is expected to dominate the wearable devices market between 2019 and 2026. Factors which are driving the growth of this the wristwear segment are, the key market players who are developing new products with innovative features for serving the need customers for fitness and healthcare purpose. The wristwear segment consists of products like wristbands, fitness bands, and smart bands, among others. These products are projected to gain more attractiveness in the coming years, as the major players in the market are launching innovative smartwatches and other wearables. Furthermore, customers can now access smartphones through wearable devices by enabling the wristwear (which are connected to smartphones). As a result of these innovations and developments, the wristwear product segment will create lucrative opportunities for the wearable devices market in the coming years.

Based on applications, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the wearable devices market throughout the forecast period

Based on applications, the wearable devices market has been segmented into industrial applications, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment is comprised of various wearable devices that are used in numerous applications such as entertainment and media, fitness and sports, and fashion & garments. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for enhanced communication capabilities in these devices and the optimization of the sensor technology. Wearable devices and sensors are integrated into numerous wearable accessories like hats, socks, shoes, wristbands, eyeglasses, and other related devices such as headphones, wristwatches, and smartphones, owing to their optimized size and advanced integrated technologies.

Asia Pacific to dominate the wearable devices market throughout the forecast period

Based on regions, the wearable devices market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the wearable devices market and is expected to hold the pole position in the coming years. The growing consumer electronics industry and increasing disposable income in the Asia Pacific region are some of the factors accentuating the growth of the smart wearable market. In Asian countries like China, the market for wearable devices has shown a positive growth trend with increasing purchase power and growing health consciousness among consumers. The presence of major wearable device manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi is responsible for the growth of the wearable devices market in this region.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global wearable devices market are Apple Inc. (US), Google Inc. (Fitbit) (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Garmin Ltd. (US), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Fossil Group Inc. (US), Jawbone, Inc. (U.S.), and LG Electronics (South Korea), among others.