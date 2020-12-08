The global image sensor market was valued at USD 15,153.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Image sensors are majorly used in a wide range of digital cameras, and imaging devices for the enhanced quality of an image. The applications of image sensors are majorly found in automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other industries. The manufacturers of automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries across the globe are struggling to improve the parameters like performance, resolution, and better pixel size for removing redundancies and unwanted circumstances. The growth of the image sensor market is majorly driven by the rising demand for dual camera-enabled smartphones and increasing demand for improved medical imaging in the healthcare industry. Moreover, new technologies like self-driving cars and increasing research & development on the miniaturization of imaging devices are expected to create opportunities for the global image sensor market in the coming years. However, the high cost of manufacturing is expected to impede the growth of the global image sensor market in the coming years.

Image Sensor Market Segmentation By Technology 1. Si Process Technology 1. CMOS 2. CCD 2. Compound Semiconductor Process technology 3. MEMS Technology By Sensor Type 1. 2D Image Sensor 2. 3D Image Sensor 3. 4D Image Sensor By Light Spectrum 1. Visible Spectrum 2. Non-visible Spectrum By Image Array 1. Linear Image Sensor 2. Area Image Sensor By Application 1. Scanner 2. Smartphone & Tablet 3. PC 4. Wearables 5. Drone 6. Service Robots 7. ADAS System 8. X-Ray Imaging 9. Endoscopy 10. Industrial Survey & Monitoring 11. Others By End-use 1. Consumer Electronics 2. Automotive & Transportation 3. Healthcare 4. Security & Surveillance 5. Aerospace & Defence 6. Others By Region 1. North America (US and Canada) 2. Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) 3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) 4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) 5. Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on technology, the Si process technology segment is expected to hold the dominating share and projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global image sensor market has been segmented into Si process technology, compound semiconductor process technology, and MEMS technology. The Si process technology segment is expected to hold a dominating share in the image sensor market. The Si process technology segment further divided into, CMOS, and CCD. Among these two sub-segments, the CMOS segment is growing at a significant rate owing to, ease of integration, low power consumption, and faster frame rate. The growing advancement in the Si process technology has improved the image sensor’s performance, which has resulted in the penetration of this technology in automotive, and consumer electronics industries.

Based on end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the image sensor market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, healthcare, security & surveillance, aerospace & defence, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the image sensor and expected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period. The adoption of stringent safety regulations by governments of many countries has bounded the automotive manufacturers for employing safety and driver assistance cameras as the standard. Furthermore, increasing adoption of ADAS systems automotive and increasing innovations on self-driving technology are also contributing towards the growth of the image sensor market.

Asia Pacific to dominate the image sensor market throughout the forecast period

Based on the region, the image sensor market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the image sensor market. The rapid increase in the GDP and huge consumer electronics products and automotive sales is contributing to the growth of the image sensor market in this region. Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the image sensor market in 2018 and expected to hold the pole position during the forecast period. More than 70% of the image sensor consumption is from the consumer electronics industry, which includes hi-tech smartphones, computers, cameras, and wearable devices. The rising penetration of dual camera-enabled smartphones is contributing to the increasing demand for image sensors in the consumer electronics industry. The image sensor market of North America is also growing at a notable rate due to the increasing adoption of emerging technologies and the major presence of technology solution providers.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global image sensor market are United Technologies Corporation (Interlogix) (US), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Teledyne Technologies International Corp (US), ams AG (Austria), Cognex Corporation (US), Vayyar Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.