Introduction: Global GIS in Telecom Market, 2020-26

A new versatile research report on Global GIS in Telecom market is aimed at promising a unique approach towards unravelling current and past market developments that collectively influence future growth predictions and market forecasts that allow market players in delivering growth specific business decisions.

The report serves as an ideal tool to instigate innovative market specific developments and subsequent growth projections. The study is a proposal and synopsis to orchestrate systematic data scavenging procedures amongst market participants.

Vendor Landscape

Autodesk

Esri

Hexagon

Schneider Electric

Pitney Bowes

General Electric (SmallWorld)

Caliper Corporation

Bentley System

Cadcorp

Trimble

SuperMap Software

The report also segregates various players into broad categories of novice aspirants and established market participants with elaborate success stories and investment discretion that fortify their footing amidst staggering competition and fast expanding competition isle.

Market Segments: Global GIS in Telecom Market

Aimed at delivering market relevant information to initiate healthy growth prognosis amongst market participants. A detailed sectional representation on market segmentation has also been flagged in the report based on which global GIS in Telecom market identifies type, application and region as major segment types.

Segmentation by Type:

Software and Service

Hardware

Software and Service is the most widely used type which takes up about 91.39% of the total sales in 2018.

Segmentation by Application:

GIS stands for geographic information system. It helps Telecom companies in solving their problems in the following ways:

GIS for Capacity management: As we know that capacity management is about the planning of providing the services to whom they have not reached yet. So GIS can help in locating the regions and areas on their Map, where they have not reached yet, or where they need to improve.

GIS for Personnel Management: GIS is very useful for allocating resources according to the requirements. GIS helps telecom company in identifying the areas where there is the requirement of the personnel. It also helps in identifying the number of personnel required, for which post they are required. All these can be done on the Maps with the help of GIS.

GIS for Market Segmentation: Market Segmentation can be done more efficiently on the maps with the help of GIS. One can easily divide the customers according to their groups, and then it becomes easy for them to allocate the towers for their network, where do they need to implant more towers, according to the complaints and grievances of the customer from different region.

GIS for Real Time Knowledge of Network Structure: Telecom industries can easily access their network points and signals, where are the signals reachable and where not, whether the signal is weak or good. It helps them in analysing the network status and structure as well for a particular region at particular point of time.

GIS for Demand Forecasting: Telecom Companies can use GIS for forecasting the demand of their products along with the help of the previous data and the market segmentation. With market segmentation company can know what is their target Market. It makes easy on the companyâ€™s perspective if they know well about their target Market.

Esri was the greatest manufacturer in the telecom GIS industry, with a market share of 24.15%, followed by Autodesk, Hexagon, Schneider Electric, Pitney Bowes, General Electric (SmallWorld), Caliper Corporation, Bentley System , Cadcorp, Trimble , and SuperMap Software. Top 3 companies had a combined a market share of 45.75% of the global total. United States is the largest region of GIS in Telecom in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the GIS in Telecom market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the GIS in Telecom industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the GIS in Telecom YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 859.6 million in 2019. The market size of GIS in Telecom will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global GIS in Telecom market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global GIS in Telecom market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GIS in Telecom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Report Offerings in a Gist:

• To identify correctly major underlying market forces that gradually underpin growth

• To comprehend future growth potential of the mentioned segments, inclusive of geographical outlook.

• A thorough evaluation of the entire competitive landscape gamut has been analyzed, isolating growth rendering strategies and industry forerunners

• To correctly isolate growth enablement determinants.

• The report lends clarity in understanding the commercial viability of the GIS in Telecom market ecosystem.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This intensively researched report presentation has been prepared in real time parlance, rendering substantial attention towards COVID-19 outbreak that has lately wreaked unprecedented damage across industries, stagnating growth.

Based on extensive geographical scope and specific vendor activities across diverse regional pockets, global GIS in Telecom market is well segregated into specific nations such as Argentina and Brazil in South America. Additionally, other nations such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia. Additional details on European growth hubs such as France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands have also been included in the report, followed by details on North America and MEA.

Competition Evaluation

The competitive landscape specific to global GIS in Telecom market further illustrates relevant growth favoring information pertaining to the vendor landscape with a specific focus on corporate growth strategies embraced by leading players, followed religiously by other relevant contributing players along with notable investors and stakeholders striving to etch lingering growth spurts despite high intensity competition and catastrophic developments.

In-depth research findings reflected in this report opine that despite the unprecedented outbreak and lingering implications of COVID-19 and its reformatory reforms reflected across industries, the immediate and future specific implications have been thoroughly classified and elaborated in the report to encourage unbiased market discretion.

Global GIS in Telecom market Key Report Highlights:

• This in-depth research documentation offers an illustrative overview of the entire market outlook with details on scope, executive summary and market segments

• The report also includes sections on competitive spectrum, highlighting major players, with detailed assessment of supply chain management, competition dynamics and growth objectives.

• Other crucial details on Porters Five Forces assessment, SWOT analysis and data triangulation methods have also been included in the report.

• Other relevant details on production patterns, growth rate, market share of each of the segments have also been pinned in the report.

• The report also houses crucial analytical details on revenue share and sales projections, besides volumetric estimations of each of the product segments have also been highlighted in the report to encourage unfaltering market decisions and sustainable revenue streams in global GIS in Telecom market.

A dedicated chapter on COVID-19 analysis has therefore been included in this versatile report to encourage future-ready business discretion aligning with post COVID-19 market environment.

These crucial market relevant information are estimated to trigger tremendous growth returns and sustain market stability through the forecast tenure.

