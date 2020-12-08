The global quantum dots market was valued at USD 4,164.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for optimized electronic devices with better energy efficiency and high resolution is boosting the application of quantum dots in numerous application areas. Quantum dots (QD) have much higher brightness than other organic dyes. The benefits of quantum dots in healthcare applications, agricultural applications, consumer electronics, and several other applications will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The growth of the quantum dots market is primarily driven by the rising demand for miniaturized consumer electronic devices and energy-efficient products for solar cells. Moreover, increasing investment in research & development of quantum dots is expected to create opportunities for the global quantum dots market in the coming years. However, the limited availability of rare earth materials and slow adoption of quantum dots technologies are expected to impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

Quantum Dots Market Segmentation

By Raw Material Cadmium Selenide Cadmium Telluride Cadmium Sulfide Silicon Indium Arsenide Lead Sulfide Others By Processing Technology Fabrication Electron Beam Lithography Stencil Lithography Soft Lithography Nanolithography Others Colloidal Synthesis Viral Assembly Electrochemical Assembly Bulk-Manufacturing Others By Product Type QD Displays QD Solar Cells QD Medical Devices QD Lasers QD Lights QD Tags Others By Application Cellular Labeling Cancer Diagnosis DNA Labeling Augmented and Virtual Reality Quantum Optics Security & Surveillance Optoelectronics Photography Others By End-use Industry IT & Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Others By Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The quantum dots (QD) displays segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on product type, the global quantum dots market has been segmented into QD displays, QD medical devices, QD solar cells, QD lasers, QD lights, QD tags, and others. The QD displays segment is expected to dominate the quantum dots market over the forecast period. Quantum dots have the ability to convert one color of light to another color in an efficient manner. They can also convert a spectrum of light in a precise way according to the application. These benefits of quantum dots will create more opportunities for QD displays in the coming years.

Global Quantum Dots Market Size, 2016-2026

Based on the end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the quantum dots market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. Quantum dots-based technologies are used in DNA labeling and cellular labeling, owing to their higher quality compared to conventional materials. Quantum dots also have potential in in-vitro diagnostic and medical imaging applications in the healthcare industry. Greater brightness of quantum dots helps in single-particle tracking in different healthcare applications. Increasing application of quantum dots in the healthcare industry will drive the growth of the market in the future.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share in the global quantum dots market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on regions, the quantum dots market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the quantum dots market. The growth of the Asia-Pacific quantum dots market has been driven by the inclination of customers for adopting technically advanced products and increasing research & developments in QD technology by major display manufacturers and universities. The increasing adoption of quantum dots enabled products in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare is contributing to the growth of the market in this region. At present, companies like Samsung and Fujitsu are investing in quantum dots technology in the Asia Pacific region, which will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global quantum dots market are Nanosys Inc. (US), UbiQD, Inc. (US), Quantum Materials Corporation (US), QD Laser, Inc. (a Fujitsu Company) (Japan), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Ocean NanoTech (US), Nanoco Technologies (UK), InVisage (acquire by Apple Inc.), and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (Merck KGaA) (Germany), among others.