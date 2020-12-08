Global Optical Coating Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The technological innovations, an increase in production capacities, development strategies, and application segments are driving the global optical coating market. Rise in demand in camera lens, corrective lenses, solar cells, high-resolution displays in smartphones, tablets, e-readers are expected to boost the growth in the global optical coating market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth of optical coatings is mainly dependent on the growth of electronics, military and defence segments. Optical coatings plays an important role in dropping energy consumption and delivers effective cooling. Rise in demand for extremely flexible coating technologies from different end use industries like medical, mirror, food packaging, military & defense and aerospace is expected increase the demand for vacuum deposited optical coatings.

On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material prices and regulations concerning the VOC emissions are expected to limit the market growth.

Vacuum Deposition is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period.It offers advanced functioning properties like superior reliability, room temperature. Vacuum deposition is the largest technology segment of the optical coatings market. The technology also instructs better mechanical strength & thermal stability to the optical component.

The anti-reflective optical coating segment is expected to contribute significant share in the optical coating market. The maximum share is attributed its usage in lenses, consumer electronics, and optoelectronics applications.

Anti reflective coatings are usually more resistant to physical and environmental damage, which increases the efficiency of transmission by decreasing the fresnel reflections. Anti-reflective coatings finds in an extensive range of applications , which is attributed to the high transmission power of optical components, and decreases back glare and delivers high efficiency and picture quality. Rapid expantion of the electronics, transportation and solar industries are expected to increase the demand for anti-reflective coatings.

The electronics optical coatings segment holds maximum share in the global optical coating market because of the rise in demand from PCB coating for complete protection from harsh environment. optical coatings are widely used in electronics to deliver better performance in environment conditions, and for the production of the high precision optical components, which is expected to drive the significant growth in the global optical coatings market.

Europe region is expected to contribute the US $ XX Mn share in the global optical coatings market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increase in use of optical coatings in automobile displays, car windows and headlamps. An increase in the population coupled with rising requirement of affordable cars is expected to propel the growth in the global optical coatings market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Optical Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Optical Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Optical Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optical Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Optical Coating Equipment Market:

Global Optical Coating Equipment Market, by Material:

• Glass

• IR Materials

• Plastics

• Metals

• Replicated Optics

Global Optical Coating Equipment Market, by Coating:

• Reflective Coatings

• Filter Coatings

• Transparent Conductive Coatings

• Antireflective Coatings

• Other

Global Optical Coating Equipment Market, by Technology:

• Evaporation Deposition

• Advanced Plasma Reactive Sputtering

• Ion Beam Sputtering

Global Optical Coating Equipment Market, by End Users:

• Medical

• Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Solar

• Automotive

• Others End-User Industries

by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Optical Coating Equipment Market, Major Players:

• Mustang Vacuum Systems

• Optimax Systems, Inc

• Optorun Co., Ltd.

• Alluxa inc.

• Buhler Holding AG

• Coburn Technologies, Inc.

• OptoTech Optikmaschinen GmbH

• Inrad Optics,

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Newport Corporation

• Cutting Edge Coatings GmbH

• Dongguan Huicheng Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.

• Dynavac

• Evatec AG

• OptoTechOptikmaschinen GmbH

• Satisloh AG

• scia Systems GmbH

• Shincron Co. Ltd.

• Solayer GmbH

• VON ARDENNE GmbH

