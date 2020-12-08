Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market was value US$ 2.6Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.38%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Request For View Sample Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Report Page https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23541/

Dermatophytic onychomycosis also called as tinea unguium, is a fungal disease of toenails or fingernails that causes ring infection over nails. Trichophyton mentagrophytes and Trichophyton rubrum are mutual strains of fungi responsible for causing dermatophytic onychomycosis.

Major factors influencing the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market growth are consistently increasing the prevalence of onychomycosis infections worldwide along with the development of novel medications available commercially for the treatment of onychomycosis infections. Moreover, consistent rise in a geriatric population who are highly susceptible for acquiring the infections along with a rising in treatment rate due to increasing socialization of the individuals are some of the features that would further drive the dermatophytic onychomycosis infections therapeutics market.

The nail paint segment based on production is expected to contribute a larger share to the dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market globally. Nail fungus can be very persistent. Topical treatment with nail polish could take up to one year. Tablets for treating fungal nail infections generally have to be taken for several weeks or months. They are very effective than topical treatments, but they have more side effects.

Drug stores are dominating the global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. The drug stores segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Independent pharmacies are anticipated to be the second most attractive segment of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market by 2017 end.

New and developing approaches to treat dermatophytic onychomycosis are device-based laser and photodynamic therapy. Many companies have targeted this approach to provide an effective cure for dermatophytic onychomycosis. In 2016, the FDA approved Erchonia’s Lunula laser device, which provides low-level laser therapy to treat nail onychomycosis treatment.

Region-wise, North America is projected to hold dominant position in the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market globally, followed by Europe, due to high prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis and increasing geriatric population in the U.S. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, nail fungus or dermatophytic onychomycosis affects around 26 million people in the U.S. each year.

Global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players are launching innovative products in the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market globally, in order to expand their market footprint, addressing the limitations of current therapeutics to give dermatophytic onychomycosis. In 2014, Valeant Pharmaceuticals was granted with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreement for its topical product for dermatophytic onychomycosis named Efinaconazole.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/23541/

Key players operating in global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market, Bausch Health Companies, Galderma S.A., Celtic Pharma, Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Allergen, Inc., Cipla Ltd, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., NovaBiotics Inc., and Merz Pharma.

Scope of Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market, by Product

• Nail Paint

• Tablet

o Prescription Tablets

o Over-the-Counter (OTC) Tablets

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market, by Route of administration

• Topical

• Oral Therapy

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market, by End user

• Hospitals

• Dermatology & Podiatry Clinics

• Independent Pharmacies

• Mail Order Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

• Bausch Health Companies

• Galderma S.A.

• Celtic Pharma

• Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Moberg Pharma AB

• Bayer AG

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

• Allergen, Inc.

• Cipla Ltd

• Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• NovaBiotics Inc.

• Merz Pharma.

Major Table Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Segment by Application

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market/23541/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Connect With us at LinkedIn LinkedIn

Connect with us at Facebook Facebook

Contact With Us at Twitter Twitter