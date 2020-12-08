Global PC as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 90.67 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

PC as a service market is expected to increase through the forecast period due to major factors including reducing IT staffing costs and workload, benefits offered by PCs as a service over traditional PCs, and increasing adoption of PCs as a service by small and midsized enterprises (SMEs).

Global PC as a Service Market is majorly segmented by deployment, offering, and vertical. By deployment, the market is segmented as Small and Midsized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The market is segmented by offering, which includes Hardware, Software & Software Maintenance, and Services. The PC as a Service is also segmented by vertical, which include IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Education, and Others.

Geographically, the Global PC as a Service Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for PC as a Service market during the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the growth of the PC as a service market in North America include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in this region provides a suitable environment, in terms of government regulations and compliance, for start-ups and SMEs. North America, having witnessed a deep penetration of mobile devices such as notebooks and laptops, provides significant opportunities for organizations to reach their clients, channel partners, and other stakeholders in the global market.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global PC as a Service Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global PC as a Service Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the deployment, offering, vertical, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global PC as a Service Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global PC as a Service Market.

Key Players in the Global PC as a Service Market Are:

• HP

• Dell

• Lenovo

• Microsoft

• HCL

• Amazon Web Services

• Starhub

• Compucom

• Utopic Software

• Bizbang

• Blueally

• Blue Bridge

• Broadview Networks

• Computer Generated Solutions

• Cybercore

Key Target Audience:

• PC as a Service material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• PC as a Service traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global PC as a Service Market:

Research report categorizes the Global PC as a Service Market based on deployment, offering, vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global PC as a Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global PC as a Service Market, By Deployment:

• Small and Midsized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global PC as a Service Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software & Software Maintenance

• Services

Global PC as a Service Market, By Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Education

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecommunications

• Others

Global PC as a Service Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: PC as a Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global PC as a Service Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global PC as a Service Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America PC as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe PC as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific PC as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America PC as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue PC as a Service by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global PC as a Service Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global PC as a Service Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global PC as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

