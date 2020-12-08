Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market is expected to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The terrestrial trunked radio market is mainly driven by the growing demand for critical communications globally. The overall terrestrial trunked radio market is driven by factors such as the transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital and growing use of mobile radio communications in the transportation industry.

Global TETRA Market is majorly segmented by components, device type, and applications. By components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. The market is segmented by device type, which includes portable and vehicular. TETRAs are applied in different applications including commercial and public safety.

Geographically, the Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be largest market for TETRA market during the forecast period. The reason for this growth is the huge population base, increasing adoption of TETRA networks, research and development (R&D) activities, and increasing focus on critical communications operations in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the components, device type, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market.

Key Players in the Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Are:

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Airbus Defense and Space Corporation

• Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• Sepura PLC

• Simoco Group

• DAMM Cellular Systems A/S

• Rohill Engineering B.V.

• Bitea Limited

• Sepura

• Tianjin Communication & Broadcast Group Co., Ltd.

• NPO Angstrem, PAO

• Radlink Communications

• Artevea Digital Limited

• Consort Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• TETRA material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• TETRA traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market:

Research report categorizes the Global TETRA – Product & Service Market based on components, device type, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global TETRA – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market, By Device Type

• Portable

• Vehicular

Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market, By Application

• Commercial

o Industrial

o Transportation

o Utilities

o Mining

o Others (Oil & gas , Construction, and Tourism)

• Public Safety

o Military and Defence

o Home Security

o Fire Department

o Emergency Medical Services

o Others (Law Enforcement and Public Places)

Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

