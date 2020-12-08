The Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment market is expected to grow from US$ XXBn in 2018 to USD XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment marketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) a new biotechnology, is the product of a heightened interest in cell-based therapy and tissue engineering. This therapy is defined as an autologous preparation of plasma with concentrated platelets.

Factors contributing to the growth of this market include rise in disease awareness, treatment rate, and growing adoption of novel treatment therapies providing positive patient outcome. Moreover, lower incidences of negative side effects of this therapy are anticipated to fuel demand for platelet rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.

Treatment options for androgenic alopecia are limited and include topical minoxidil and oral finasteride (FDA approved) alone or in combination. Several reported side effects such as headache and increase in body hair are there for minoxidil whereas loss of libido has been reported with oral finasteride are considered to be major restraint to the global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market.

Hair loss is one of the significant factors that will foster the global hair transplant market growth over the projection period. Increasing patient pool in developing countries significant success rate and hair transplant procedures coupled with innovative technologies also help hair transplant market to grow seamlessly in the near future.

Advance treatments for alopecia are enhanced by dermatologists and patients over regular medications, for example, corticosteroids. More prominent inclination for these treatments emerges from proficient and quicker hair regrowth when contrasted with other corticosteroid medications. Furthermore, simplicity of organization of these novel treatments is anticipated to boost the global market.

Global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market by key segments

The stem cell therapy segment has been further classified into bone marrow treatment and adipose treatment. The dermatology clinics segment accounted for 88% of the total market revenue in 2018, owing to its lower therapy cost as compared to hospitals.

About 45% men and 35% women develop androgenic alopecia by 60, which is the highest among all the types of alopecia in the year 2018. A study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology in 2019 revealed that the use of PRP to treat androgenic alopecia is promising due to its autologous nature, minimal invasiveness, lack of major side effects, and low cost compared to hair restoration surgery.

North America is anticipated to held leading position for global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market . In 2018, XX% of women suffer from androgenetic alopecia in North America. This has led the country to dominate the platelet rich plasma & stem cell alopecia treatment market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of strong local manufacturers offering various technological advancements for platelet rich plasma & stem cell alopecia treatment at lower prices and increase in awareness among people about these treatment methods. Additionally, highest application of PRP for the treatment of alopecia has been observed in the past few years. This is likely to fuel the market in the region. Furthermore, technological advances and huge numbers of investments in Platelet Rich Plasma Therapies by key players are likely to fuel the global market in the emerging regions such as in china and India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Platelet Rich Plasma & Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market, by Treatment

• Platelet Rich Plasma Therapies

• Stem Cell Therapy

Global Platelet Rich Plasma & Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market, by Indication

• Androgenic Alopecia

• Congenital Alopecia

• Cicatricial or Scarring Alopecia

Global Platelet Rich Plasma & Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market, by Type

• Men

• women

Key players operating on Global Platelet Rich Plasma & Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market

• Kerastem

• Eclipse

• Regen Lab SA

• Restore Hair

• Replicel LifeScience

• Histogen Inc.

• Glofinn Oy

• Orange County Hair Restoration Center,

• Hair Sciences Center of Colorado,

• Anderson Center for Hair,

• Evolution Hair Loss Institute,

• Savola Aesthetic Dermatology Center,

• Virginia Surgical Center,

• Hair Transplant Institute of Miami,

• Colorado Surgical Center & Hair Institute.

